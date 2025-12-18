RCP publishes final sustainability report card of 2025

The RCP has published an updated scorecard on its progress to improve its environmental sustainability as an organisation.

The RCP’s first progress report, published in May, was the first time the RCP set out its activities under each of the ‘UKHACC Commitments’. The UKHACC Commitments were developed by the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change (UKHACC) to help health organisations take steps to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

The revised RCP report card gives an update on the RCP’s progress since May.

The RCP has now delivered its commitment to undertake research into the green banks available that would meet its banking requirements and risk profile. The findings will shape the RCP’s next steps, with a report to be presented to the Board of Trustees in 2026.

Other new activities on sustainability include an introduction to healthcare sustainability and sustainability in quality improvement being delivered as dedicated sessions to the latest cohort undertaking the RCP Chief Registrar programme. This RCP programme develops the clinical leaders of the future.

The RCP scorecard also highlights:

The RCP committed to publish two scorecards in 2025, with updates on its work to improve its environmental sustainability to then be included in its annual report.

As a royal college and employer, the RCP is committed to minimising the environmental impacts of its operations and is continually seeking innovative ways to improve its sustainability.

Read or download the second progress report.