Ultra-processed food under the microscope at RCP young people’s Christmas Lecture

Last week was RCP Christmas Lecture time, and we were thrilled to welcome Professor Chris van Tulleken of Operation Ouch fame for a lively evening tackling the serious topic of ultra-processed food and its impact on health.

Over 100 children from London schools, along with school-age relatives of RCP members, packed the Seligman Theatre, firing questions at Chris about how unhealthy diets affect life expectancy and what they can do to improve their own eating habits.

Chris was clear that he would never tell people what to eat – life circumstances can hugely influence access to healthy food – but he urged young people to be savvy about the food industry and its big tobacco-style tactics to market ultra-processed products disguised as ‘healthy options’.

He also highlighted the RCP’s historic role in tobacco control, explaining how the college’s strong public health voice has been instrumental in exposing tobacco companies’ commercial strategies – and how we can harness that same influence today to tackle the wider commercial determinants of health.

Chris’ lecture is now available for everyone to stream on RCP Player – book and watch here.