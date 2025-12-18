Influential Women Recognizes Amy L. Dorsey, DSW, for Pioneering Trauma-Informed Care in Clinical Social Work

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Individuals and Future Clinicians through Evidence-Based Practices and Holistic HealingGreenwich, Connecticut – In a world increasingly recognizing the importance of mental health, Amy L. Dorsey, DSW, LCSW, SIFI, stands out as a beacon of hope and healing. An accomplished Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, and Clinical Supervisor, Dr. Dorsey is dedicated to empowering individuals through trauma-informed care. Licensed in Connecticut, Florida, and Vermont, she provides psychotherapy services to individuals and couples and offers supervision to pre-licensed clinicians.Dr. Dorsey’s therapeutic approach is rooted in a diverse array of evidence-based modalities. She utilizes techniques such as Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy (AEDP), among others. Each method is designed to help clients navigate the complexities of post-traumatic stress, acute anxiety, depression, and intricate relational and familial challenges. Her commitment to integrating Compassion-Focused and Somatic therapeutic approaches ensures that her clients receive a comprehensive framework for healing.Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Dorsey is a respected educator and mentor, with over a decade of experience as an adjunct professor teaching social work and criminal justice courses. She is deeply committed to guiding the next generation of clinicians in ethical and compassionate practices. Her leadership also extends to significant community initiatives—she chaired the Town of Greenwich Hoarding Task Force and collaborated with law enforcement, state agencies, and healthcare providers to address critical mental health issues such as substance use and domestic violence, among others.Dr. Dorsey holds a Doctorate of Social Work in Advanced Clinical Practice from Southern Connecticut State University and a Master of Social Work from Fordham University. Her academic achievements have earned her induction into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi and the Phi Alpha-Xi Gamma Honor Society. Additionally, she is a Certified Clinical Trauma Professional from the International Trauma Training Institute, advocating for the integration of trauma-informed principles into both education and practice.Dr. Dorsey’s journey from crime scene work with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to 13 years in forensic sciences with the NYPD and now her role as a psychotherapist reflects her belief in the power of growth and transformation at any age. She is preparing to launch her own private practice, Redwood Paths Psychotherapy, in 2026, further expanding her reach and impact within the community.The best career advice Dr. Dorsey has ever received is to remain open to lifelong learning and to fully understand both her strengths and her areas for growth. She was also taught to welcome feedback as a powerful tool for improvement—even when it is difficult to hear—and to never practice outside her professional scope.Her guidance for young women entering the field is straightforward and empowering: “Never doubt your capabilities—keep learning, reading, welcome feedback, and find a specialty that truly energizes and inspires you. As long as your practice is ethical, empathetic and client-focused, you already stand out.”Despite the challenges facing her profession—such as navigating insurance reimbursements and the risk of burnout—Dr. Dorsey remains steadfast in her values. She prioritizes integrity, ethics, and evidence-based practices in her professional life. In her personal life, she cherishes family, friends, and social connections as vital self-care practices. As one of eight siblings and a proud mother of two college students, she values time with loved ones through family celebrations, hiking, and simply enjoying each other’s company.Guided by empathy, ethics, and evidence-based care, Dr. Amy L. Dorsey continues to shape the field of social work through her clinical expertise, mentorship, and unwavering dedication to holistic healing.Learn More about Dr. Amy L. Dorsey:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/amy-dorsey or through her website, Redwood Paths Psychotherapy, coming soon: https://www.redwoodpathspsychotherapy.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

