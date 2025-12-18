Alderfer Glass Celebrates 5 Years Offering Shower Enclosures in the Lehigh Valley

TELFORD PENNSYLVANIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alderfer Glass announces the recognition of a five-year milestone in providing shower enclosure services to the Lehigh Valley region. The company has supplied glass products and related services to residential and commercial customers for several decades across Southeast Pennsylvania. The addition of shower enclosure work in the Lehigh Valley began in 2019 as part of an expansion of service coverage within eastern Pennsylvania.The company’s shower enclosure offerings include framed and frameless systems, custom-measured configurations, and glass options designed for various architectural layouts. Teams based at Alderfer Glass Company locations handle measurement, fabrication coordination, and installation. The Lehigh Valley service area includes Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Center Valley, Emmaus and surrounding communities in both Lehigh and Northampton counties.The expansion into the Lehigh Valley has involved coordination with homeowners, builders, remodelers, and design professionals seeking glass solutions for new construction and renovation projects. Service requests in the region have included single-panel configurations, sliding systems, pivot doors, and multi-panel and custom layouts. Installations have been completed in a range of project types, from individual residences to multi-unit housing developments and hotel/hospitality construction.Alderfer Glass offers auto, residential, and commercial glass services in addition to shower enclosure work in Pennsylvania. They plan to continue offering high level shower enclosure services in the Lehigh Valley as part of its established glass service portfolio in Pennsylvania for years to come.About Alderfer GlassAlderfer Glass Company has been serving Pennsylvania customers with quality auto. Residential and commercial glass repair and replacement services since 1961. With a focus on quality, precision, and customer satisfaction, Alderfer Glass is proud to support all of their customers in Lehigh Valley.

