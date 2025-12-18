Influential Women Spotlights Karen Sommerhauser, M.Ed.: Account Executive for Middle & High Schools at JoVE

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated STEM and PBL Specialist Transforms Classrooms with Technology-Driven Learning ResourcesRound Rock, Texas – Karen Sommerhauser, M.Ed., a dedicated STEM and PBL specialist, serves as Account Executive for Middle & High Schools at JoVE, the world-leading producer and provider of science videos with the mission to improve scientific research and education. With over two decades of experience in science education and educational partnerships, Karen is committed to inspiring curiosity, critical thinking, and a lifelong love of science in students through innovative, technology-driven learning resources. In her role, she connects educators with cutting-edge digital tools that transform traditional classrooms into dynamic environments for discovery and engagement.With a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction – Science Education from The University of Texas at Arlington, Karen is uniquely positioned to understand the needs of both educators and students. Before joining JoVE, she had an impressive career in both education and educational technology (EdTech). She dedicated more than ten years to the Round Rock Independent School District as a Science Educator, Team Lead, and Instructional Coach. Her leadership in project-based learning initiatives and the development of professional development programs for teachers showcased her commitment to educational excellence. Karen later served as the Educational Partnerships Manager at Discovery Education, where she strengthened district relationships, mentored peers, and expanded learning opportunities across Texas and the Southwest.“My success in education has always been rooted in building meaningful relationships with my students and adapting my teaching to meet their individual needs,” says Karen. “I am proud of my ability to engage even the most challenging students and implement differentiated instruction to support diverse learners. These experiences have shaped my approach to education, reinforcing the importance of connection, empathy, and tailored strategies in helping every student succeed.”Karen draws inspiration from her family, particularly her father, Scott Beachy, Ret. USNA, a retired Navy officer who instilled in her the values of curiosity, broad knowledge, empathy, and dedication. She also credits her husband, Dave Ihling, a software developer, for his precision and creativity, and her children as a constant reminder of the importance of balance, purpose, and perseverance.To young women entering the STEM field, Karen offers sage advice: “Find what you love and pursue it with determination. Challenges and setbacks are inevitable, but staying persistent through the valleys ensures that the peaks—and the opportunities to grow and succeed—will follow. Embrace curiosity, seek mentorship, and let your passion guide your path. Never stop learning and building new skills.”The values that guide Karen in both her professional and personal life center on family, personal growth, and a deep connection to nature. She treasures time with her children—both pursuing STEM fields at Texas State University—alongside family, friends, and beloved animals. Staying active through running, hiking, sports, and workouts in her garage gym keeps her energized and grounded. Karen is also passionate about conservation, a commitment that aligns with her career, education, and the paths her children are following—her daughter, for instance, is studying wildlife biology while nurturing her artistic talents. These values shape the way Karen lives, works, and contributes meaningfully to the world around her.As a lifelong learner and relationship builder, Karen Sommerhauser believes in the transformative power of science education to shape future problem-solvers and global citizens. Her dedication to empowering educators and students aligns perfectly with JoVE’s mission to enhance scientific education and foster a love for learning.Learn More about Karen Sommerhauser:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/karen-sommerhauser Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

