MUSICK PEELER’S BARBORA PULMANOVA NAMED LEADER THRIVING IN HER 40s BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Barbora Pulmanova has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “2026 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s,” highlighted in a special feature. This annual distinction recognizes standout professionals across the Los Angeles region who are in their 40s and continue to excel in their careers while making meaningful contributions to their communities.“We are proud to see Barb receive this recognition,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “This honor reflects the depth of her legal skill, the care she brings to every client matter and the leadership she brings to our firm.”Pulmanova “brings her experience with coverage matters and complex business litigation to individual and representative employment litigation,” shares the profile. “She is known for her strategic approach to high-stakes litigation, managing all phases of the process — from liability analysis, mediation and trial preparation to oral argument and settlement negotiation.” Pulmanova advises clients on litigation and settlement strategies tailored to their specific objectives and provides advice and counsel to clients pre-litigation in an effort to navigate and reduce risk. Additionally, she provides practical recommendations, helping clients make informed decisions aligned with their business needs.

