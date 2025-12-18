TWO SKLAR KIRSH PARTNERS RECOGNIZED BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL AS LEADERS THRIVING IN THEIR 40S

Elan Bloch Katy Conroy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partners Elan Bloch and Katy Conroy have been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “2026 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s,” highlighted in a special feature. This annual distinction recognizes standout professionals across the Los Angeles region who are in their 40s and continue to excel in their careers while making meaningful contributions to their communities.Firm Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar adds, “This well-deserved recognition highlights Elan and Katy’s outstanding legal skill, client-focused approach and leadership within the profession. Their continued commitment to excellence and service sets a powerful example for our firm and profession.”“Elan Bloch is the acting chair of the firm’s Litigation Department,” shares the publication. “He is a skilled litigator and trusted advisor whose practice centers on complex commercial litigation and business counseling.” Complementing his litigation work, Bloch regularly serves as outside general counsel to corporate and individual clients, advising on employment matters, real estate strategy, corporate governance, and trade secret protection, and negotiating a wide range of sophisticated business agreements.Katy Conroy practices in the firm’s Corporate and Real Estate Departments, “where she has built an impressive record of achievement guiding clients through sophisticated corporate and real estate transactions,” highlights the feature. “With extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financings, she is known for her strategic acumen and ability to anticipate and navigate complex deal dynamics.” Conroy provides comprehensive counsel from structuring and negotiation through execution and closure. Her real estate practice spans all aspects of the industry, with a focus on equity investments, syndications, fund formations, and joint ventures involving multi-family, development, industrial, hospitality, and office assets. Recently, Conroy was named a “2025 Commercial Real Estate Visionary” by Los Angeles Times.

