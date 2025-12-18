NGPA Celebrates 35 Years with Record $691,260 in Scholarships for Next Generation of LGBTQ+ Aviators

Scholarship Recipients from 2024

NGPA announces the recipients of its 2025 scholarship program, awarding a record-breaking $691,260.

We are at an exciting point in our history where we have the opportunity to distribute investments from NGPA's endowment, which was established by some of our early members who believed in visibility” — Justin Ellixson-Andrews, Executive Director of NGPA

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 scholarship program, awarding a record-breaking $691,260 to 31 deserving aviators in support of flight training and aviation education. This milestone represents the largest scholarship distribution in NGPA's 35-year history and reflects the organization's unwavering commitment to removing financial barriers for the LGBTQ+ aviation community.

In a historic first, NGPA distributed $55,000 from its scholarship endowment—including $35,000 in new funding—marking the largest endowment distribution the organization has ever awarded. The substantial investment underscores NGPA's growing capacity to support aspiring and advancing pilots pursuing careers across all sectors of aviation.

"We are at an exciting point in our history where we have the opportunity to distribute investments from NGPA's endowment, which was established by some of our early members who believed visibility mattered," said Justin Ellixson-Andrews, Executive Director of NGPA. "Their support, along with the generosity of all donors to our annual scholarship program, allows us to open doors for the LGBTQ+ aviation community and celebrate the most deserving within our membership. This record-breaking year is a testament to how far we've come—and a promise of the bright futures we're helping to launch."

This year's recipients were selected through a comprehensive, merit-based evaluation process that assessed each candidate's aviation performance, financial need, leadership experience, community involvement, and demonstrated resilience in overcoming significant obstacles. The highly competitive selection reflected the exceptional caliber of applicants committed to advancing their aviation careers.

The scholarships will support students and professionals attending flight schools and university aviation programs nationwide, funding critical ratings, certificates, and training needed to advance their aviation careers. Securing adequate funding remains one of the most significant barriers to success for those pursuing professional aviation careers, making these scholarships transformative for recipients.

NGPA extends heartfelt gratitude to its members, individual donors, corporate sponsors, and legacy supporters whose generosity sustains the scholarship program year after year. The organization also thanks its dedicated volunteer evaluators and selection committee members for their time, expertise, and passion in delivering an objective, merit-based program.

Visit https://www.ngpa.org/2025_recipients to learn more about NGPA’s 2025 recipients. Applications for the 2026 scholarship cycle will open in early summer. To learn more about NGPA's scholarship programs or how to support future recipients, visit www.ngpa.org.

About NGPA

The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is the world's largest professional organization for LGBTQ+ aviators and aviation enthusiasts. Founded in 1990, NGPA promotes safety, professionalism, and equality for LGBTQ+ individuals in all areas of aviation through education, outreach, networking, and advocacy. The organization hosts multiple annual events including the Winter Warm-Up and Industry Expo in Palm Springs and has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships to support the next generation of aviation professionals. For more information, visit www.ngpa.org.

