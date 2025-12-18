Bipartisan U.S. Lawmakers Reaffirm Support for the Iranian People’s Struggle for a Free, Democratic,Non-Nuclear Republic

Held 12/11/25 in the Senate & 12/16/25 in House rejected single party dictatorships & affirmed people’s right to self determination & organized resistance.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bipartisan U.S. Senate and House of Representatives members joined former senior military leaders and national security officials in congressional briefings to underscore growing U.S. support for the Iranian people’s struggle to establish a free, democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic. Held 12/11 in the Senate Kennedy Caucus Room and 12/16 in the House Cannon Caucus Room, events reflected a unified rejection of dictatorship in all its forms and affirmed the Iranian people’s right to determine their own future through organized democratic resistance.Senior senators highlighted that U.S. policy must align with the aspirations of the Iranian people. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) emphasized, “Each time we meet, you give a voice to Iran’s democratic future, and you ensure that the world hears the truth.” Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) described the clerical regime as a central driver of regional instability, stating, “The people of Iran need hope because of the theocratic government there that has repressed so many and denied them opportunity for the future.” Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere… We stand shoulder to shoulder in the Senate in our commitment to a free Iran.” Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) added, “Anytime we see that kind of resistance anywhere in the world, we should encourage it.”Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), addressed both briefings, outlining a peaceful and democratic alternative to clerical rule. She stated, “Our goal is not to take power for ourselves. Our goal is to transfer power to the people of Iran through a peaceful and democratic process…Today, only two real options remain: continuation of religious fascism, or real change brought by the Iranian people and their Resistance.”General Wesley K. Clark , USA (Ret.), former Supreme Allied Commander Europe, remarked, “Only the people of Iran can bring freedom to Iran — and this is the right platform for peace and prosperity in the region.” General James L. Jones, USMC (Ret.) added, “The NCRI plan offers a roadmap for a pluralistic republic and a non-nuclear Iran at peace with its neighbors.” Former Senator Roy Blunt said, “Our bipartisan commitment to the Iranian people’s struggle has endured because freedom is not a partisan issue.” Former State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert stressed “support for women’s leadership and democratic values in Iran are not partisan principles,” while former HUD Secretary Ben Carson underscored, “Standing with oppressed populations seeking freedom is a moral imperative.”Representative French Hill (R-AR) declared, “I want to express my support for your strong and faithful commitment to a free and democratic, secular Iran…House Financial Services Committee, will continue to deliver sanctions against the government of Iran.” Representative Tom McClintock (R-CA) affirmed, “The NCRI’s objective is not to seize power, but to restore it to its rightful owners — the people of Iran.” Representative Val Hoyle (D-OR) said, “Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan makes clear what we are fighting for — separation of religion and state and complete gender equality.” Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA) said, “we need to pass House Resolution 166, expressing our support for the Iranian people and for a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic.”Representative Pete Sessions (R-TX) stated, “the resistance that each of you have brought forth that I have been a part of for now some 25 years.” Representative Raul Ruiz (D-CA) said we need, “to make sure that we continue to honor all of those past and present who have yearned for freedom in Iran. It is my pleasure and will always be my pleasure to speak highly and honor Aziz Rezaei.” Congressman Lance Gooden (R-Tx) said, “Something that I'm very passionate about…is the protection of our friends at Ashraf-3.”Representative Keith Self (R-TX) added, “when the circumstances are right, you will prevail for our free Iran.” Congressman Rob Menendez (D-NJ) said, “your mission has always been consistent, to uplift their voices, their stories, and to make sure American policy reflects what is best for the Iranian people.” Congresswoman Laura Friedman (D-CA) emphasized, “I am proud to be a cosponsor of H.Res.166 to express congress’s strong desire and American people’s desire for a democratic, non-nuclear and secular government.” Congresswoman Deborah Ross (D-NC) and Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) also addressed the event.

House Financial Committee Chairman, Rep. French Hill (R-AR)

