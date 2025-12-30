The Flywheelers named Standout PR Agency of the Year at the Global Digital Excellence Awards

The Flywheelers, a London-based PR and communications consultancy for high-growth tech firms and their investors.

LONDON , LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Flywheelers , a London-based PR and communications consultancy for high-growth tech firms and their investors, has been named Standout PR Agency of the Year at the Global Digital Excellence Awards, which recognise agencies delivering innovation and measurable impact in digital and communications.Judges praised The Flywheelers for its investment in impressive growth and strong client retention. In 2025, The Flywheelers expanded its integrated services, including launching an in-house paid social offering, and introduced its Hub and Spoke model, which provides central PR leadership supported by regional partners in markets such as the US, Germany and Australia.The judges also commended The Flywheelers for its unique Subscription Model, which enables clients to flex between PR and integrated services, and its investment in team wellbeing.This accolade adds to a year of recognition for The Flywheelers, including:• Winner – PR Agency of the Year at European Agency Awards• Winner – Marketing, Advertising & PR Startup of the Year at the UK Startup Awards• Finalist – PR Agency of the Year (Small) at the UK Agency Awards• Shortlisted – Small Consultancy of the Year at the PRCA UK Awards• Shortlisted – Specialist Consultancy of the Year at the PRWeek Awards 2025• Shortlisted – Top Performing Team at The Hustle Awards 2025Kate Baldwin, Managing Director and Founder of The Flywheelers, commented: “Standout PR Agency of the Year acknowledges our achievement in establishing The Flywheelers as a tier-one partner for the biggest tech companies. This is down to our exceptional work delivered through our groundbreaking Subscription Model, increasingly integrated and international service offering, and talented team. The judges recognised how we’ve built a modern, future-ready agency, and in 2026 we’ll continue to adapt and innovate to help brands stay visible and trusted as AI-driven search reshapes how they are discovered.”On the award win, the Judges commented: “A high-performing, values-driven agency that combines innovation with measurable impact. By addressing industry challenges head-on, introducing smart differentiators like the Comms Flywheel and Subscription Model and delivering clear ROI through campaigns, the agency has shown commercial excellence and creativity in equal measures. With impressive growth, strong client retention and a commitment to team wellbeing, they truly stand out as a modern, future-ready agency.”Based in London, UK, The Flywheelers is an integrated PR and communications agency that specialises in building comms momentum for high-growth tech businesses and their investors. It climbed to 33rd in PRWeek’s Tech 150 in 2025, cementing its place among the UK’s top tech PR agencies.The agency’s subscription-based model offers flexible, scalable services – from comms strategy and brand narrative, media relations, thought leadership, content marketing, and organic and paid social – ensuring clients receive tailored support aligned with evolving business priorities. It has supported leading enterprises such as Alteryx , Rackspace Technology and Trend Micro, startups and scaleups including AeroCloud, Pathway and Everfox, and investors such as 13books.For more information on how The Flywheelers can support your marketing and business goals through strategic PR and communications, visit https://theflywheelers.com/ or get in touch: hello@TheFlywheelers.comAbout The FlywheelersThe Flywheelers is a London-based PR and communications consultancy that builds comms momentum for high-growth businesses and their investors. Its ground-breaking Subscription Model for integrated comms – spanning PR, content marketing, social media and digital services – is built to deliver the agility and flexibility to meet their rapidly evolving marketing and business needs.

