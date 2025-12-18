Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Chief Master Sergeant Josh J. Baker, President of EANGUS

Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) Joins NVBDC MVO Task Force to Strengthen Advocacy for Enlisted Guard Members

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) announces that the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) has joined the NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force, further strengthening collaboration across the military and Veteran support ecosystem.EANGUS represents enlisted soldiers and airmen of the Army and Air National Guard—including current service members, Veterans, retirees, families, and surviving spouses—across all 50 states, plus three U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. The association serves as a unified voice for the enlisted guard, working to educate lawmakers, shape policy, and advance benefits, readiness, and long-term support for the guard community.“We exist to ensure that those who serve both community and country are fully represented, fully supported, and never forgotten,” said Chief Master Sergeant Josh J. Baker, president of EANGUS.Unlike full-time active-duty service members, National Guard members often face disparities tied to part-time service, varying duty statuses, and the National Guard’s dual state-federal mission. EANGUS advocates for benefits parity, fair compensation, expanded healthcare access, duty-status reform, and stronger resources for guard families and Veterans—ensuring they are not overlooked in national policy discussions.EANGUS’s advocacy efforts are supported through its Washington, D.C. office and annual Legislative Summit, where members engage directly with lawmakers. Beyond legislative work, the association provides scholarship opportunities, professional development, family readiness resources, and emergency financial assistance through the National Guard Relief Foundation. National and regional conferences further unite state associations and guide the organization’s policy priorities.“Guard service is unique, and so are the challenges,” Baker added. “We stand with the enlisted force, their families, retirees, and surviving spouses—because strengthening the guard starts with taking care of its people.”By joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force, EANGUS aligns with organizations committed to expanding advocacy, opportunity, and long-term success for the military and Veteran community.To learn more about EANGUS, explore membership opportunities, or access available resources, visit eangus.org.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

