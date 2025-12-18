Lt. Governor Proposes Granting Over-65 Tax Breaks to Homeowners Over the Age of 55

O'Connor discusses how Lt. Governor proposes granting over-65 tax breaks to homeowners over the age of 55.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property values and taxes have been skyrocketing throughout Texas, especially in Harris, Travis, and Dallas counties, with trendy counties like Denton and Collin jumping even faster. With some of the highest property taxes in the United States already, this puts an even greater burden on taxpayers in those areas. This not only makes getting into those markets difficult but also makes it harder for families to stay in their homes and for small business owners to turn a profit. While Texas does not have an income tax, these real estate taxes have been recognized as an impediment to growth.November 2025 saw a large overhaul of the property tax system in Texas, creating new opportunities for homeowners to lower their tax burdens like never before. This has opened the door for more debate about property taxes. Some, such as Governor Greg Abbott, want to eliminate property taxes for schools. To counter this, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has proposed the Double Nickel plan, which will instead lower school property taxes through exemptions, while still maintaining funding at the local level. In this article, O'Connor will discuss what the effects of this proposal might be.November 2025 ChangesSeveral pieces of legislation in 2025 managed to grant breaks to homeowners, including a homestead exemption of $140,000. The other key property tax bill was one that expanded the senior exemption from just $10,000 to $60,000. Both of these exemptions applied just to public school taxes, though some counties extended them to other types. Unlike many other exemptions, the homestead and the over-65 exemptions stack with each other, creating a final protection of $200,000.This completely removes many seniors from the obligation of school taxes entirely. The burden shifts away from older homeowners, allowing them a better chance to stay in their homes, since property taxes are typically the largest bill that Texans see each year. Public school taxes have traditionally been the largest of the three property tax types, but this has changed since legislation in 2023 expanded the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000.Double Nickel Changes Under 65 to Under 55Operation Double Nickel, as proposed, piggybacks off the changes from 2025. The largest change proposed is how seniors are classified in the eyes of the law for taxing purposes would decrease by 10 years. This means that residential property owners who are 55 or older could then apply for the senior exemption, essentially changing it to over-55. This would offer qualified homeowners between their prime working years and retirement a huge opportunity to eliminate school taxes entirely on their primary residence, just like seniors currently can. In theory, this would also grant homeowners more financial flexibility, as people 55 and over are often still working. Many also have college-aged children, which could help the next generation as well.It is estimated that Operation Double Nickel would add over 3 million Texas homeowners to the lower tax threshold, saving hundreds of millions of dollars, possibly billions. The average taxpayer entering this age range would save around $1,000 every year. Needless to say, this would provide a helping hand to millions of people, especially those flirting with retirement.Another Exemption IncreaseOperation Double Nickel would not stop at just expanding the exemption age range; it would also strengthen the exemption even more. Under the proposal, the standard homestead exemption would grow to $180,000, benefiting homeowners of all ages. Of course, this would also stack with the $60,000 over-55 exemption, potentially granting older homeowners a total exemption of $240,000. This gives Operation Double Nickel an excellent one-two punch that should gain plenty of support in the 2026 legislative year.Too Much or Too Little?While great on the surface, it is not all sunshine and rainbows. There is criticism coming from several different directions that could put a damper on this proposal. With the governor leaning towards eliminating school property taxes entirely, there is a lot of public support in that direction, as it would result in massive savings for all Texans. There is also criticism going the other way, with some arguing that the cuts proposed under Operation Double Nickel would favor older generations at the expense of younger ones. As homeownership becomes a distant dream for younger Texans, there has been some pushback against property tax relief in general. There are fears that an increased sales tax will be used to help budgets, which would impact all Texans, not just homeowners.How Will Schools Be Funded?After two large cuts thanks to exemption increases in 2023 and 2025, many taxpayers and parents have been wondering how schools will be paid for if funding at the local level keeps being reduced. Currently, the plan is to use the budget surplus of the state of Texas to fill all shortfalls. This is already being done in the wake of the 2025 reductions. The whole thing hinges on Texas staying in the black, which raises questions about the future. The more conservative reduction of Operation Double Nickel certainly seems to be more sustainable than the draconian cuts proposed by the governor, but there is still plenty of time to see how well these plans do in upcoming elections.Appeals Boost ExemptionsWhile exemptions are a fine baseline, taxpayers can land even more savings by pairing these improving exemptions with property tax appeals. A property tax appeal can lower the taxable value of a home even further, meaning a smaller burden for all types of property taxes, not just taxes levied by school districts. In order to make up for falling revenues, local governments may raise taxes in the future, making appeals instrumental in keeping things on the level. Protests also establish a fair market value for your property, which can then be lowered even further with exemptions.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.