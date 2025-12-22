The Flywheelers Wins PR Agency of the Year at European Agency Awards

The Flywheelers, a London-based PR and communications consultancy for high-growth tech firms and their investors.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Flywheelers , a London-based PR and communications consultancy for high-growth tech firms and their investors, has been named PR Agency of the Year at the European Agency Awards, which celebrate excellence in marketing and communications across the UK.This award recognises agencies that demonstrate exceptional talent, strategic innovation and measurable impact, setting new benchmarks for creativity and performance – criteria that have defined The Flywheelers’ approach throughout 2025.Judges praised The Flywheelers for its impressive client and team growth in a challenging market, celebrating it as a “positive, engaging agency” with strong collaboration, notable successes and commendable investment in team training and well-being.Key milestones for the agency in 2025 included broadening its integrated PR offering including with paid social, strengthening international communications through regional partners in key European markets such as Germany and France, and growing its team by over a third with talent from leading UK agencies.Kate Baldwin, Managing Director and Founder of The Flywheelers, said: “Winning PR Agency of the Year acknowledges the incredible work and creativity of our team and the trust we’ve built with our brilliant clients and partners. That recognition reflects our commitment to building an integrated agency that helps brands tell their stories across borders, combining local insight with communications strategies that deliver impact internationally.“As we head into 2026, we expect AI to reshape how those stories are discovered and engaged with. We’re committed to staying ahead of that curve to keep our clients visible, relevant and trusted. Look out for more news from us on this in the year ahead.”This recognition forms part of a broader year of industry accolades for The Flywheelers, including:• Winner – Standout PR Agency of the Year at the Global Digital Excellence Awards• Winner – Marketing, Advertising & PR Startup of the Year at the UK Startup Awards• Finalist – PR Agency of the Year (Small) at the UK Agency Awards• Shortlisted – Small Consultancy of the Year at the PRCA UK Awards• Shortlisted – Specialist Consultancy of the Year at the PRWeek Awards 2025• Shortlisted – Top Performing Team at The Hustle Awards 2025Based in London, UK, The Flywheelers is an integrated PR and communications agency that specialises in building comms momentum for high-growth tech businesses and their investors. It climbed to 33rd in PRWeek’s Tech 150 in 2025, cementing its place among the UK’s top tech PR agencies.The agency’s subscription-based model offers flexible, scalable services – from comms strategy and brand narrative, media relations, thought leadership, content marketing, and organic and paid social – ensuring clients receive tailored support aligned with evolving business priorities. It has supported leading enterprises such as Alteryx , Rackspace Technology and Trend Micro, startups and scaleups including AeroCloud, Pathway and Everfox, and investors such as 13books.For more information on how The Flywheelers can support your marketing and business goals through strategic PR and communications, visit theflywheelers.com or get in touch: hello@TheFlywheelers.comAbout The FlywheelersThe Flywheelers is a London-based PR and communications consultancy that builds comms momentum for high-growth businesses and their investors. Its ground-breaking Subscription Model for integrated comms – spanning PR, content marketing, social media and digital services – is built to deliver the agility and flexibility to meet their rapidly evolving marketing and business needs.

