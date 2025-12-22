ResiBrands Highlights Franchise Ownership Growth Through Action Exteriors Tulsa

ResiBrands highlights how Codie Sanchez and the Luu family prove everyday ownership is possible through systems, execution, and service-based businesses.

TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResiBrands continues to expand its platform with entrepreneur Codie Sanchez serving as co-owner of the company. Her expanded role follows the company’s continued growth across its franchise network. Kevin and Kathy Luu, owners of Action Exteriors Tulsa, represent the type of franchise growth ResiBrands continues to highlight.

Coming from careers in tech and medicine, the Luus purchased an Action Exteriors roofing franchise in Oklahoma with two young children and a third on the way. Despite having no construction background, they generated more than $425,000 in gross revenue within their first four months of business, demonstrating how execution and systems can outweigh prior trade experience.

Their early momentum led to national visibility when the Luus were featured on Codie Sanchez’s YouTube series Main Street Millionaire. They are the first Action Exteriors franchisees highlighted on the series, marking a notable milestone for both the family and the brand.

From Office Jobs to a Service Business Built on Trust

The Luus transitioned from office roles into a service business built around execution, consistency, and trust. In the video feature, they shared their reasoning for choosing roofing as a category due to its steady demand, high-ticket potential, and ability to expand into related exterior services such as gutters and windows.

The category reflects a durable service model supported by recurring demand and strong unit economics, rather than reliance on hype or short-term trends.

Operator Mindset Over Technician Work

The feature also highlights the distinction between operating a business and performing technical labor. The Luus focused on leadership, sales, team development, and repeatable processes rather than completing every task themselves.

Early priorities included inspections, customer communication, scheduling, materials ordering, and workflow development. They hired intentionally, assigning clear roles that supported cash flow, daily structure, and early operational momentum.

Perfect-Fit Thinking in Action

The Luus’ decisions reflect a disciplined approach to business selection and growth. They entered a category with consistent demand, adopted a model they could learn quickly, and built a company designed to operate with a team rather than becoming owner-dependent.

As demand increased across multiple services, they chose to narrow their focus to roofing first. By prioritizing mastery of the core service before layering additional offerings, they maintained operational clarity and stability during early growth.

How Ownership Became Possible

The video also outlines how the Luus approached financing and ownership structure. Rather than relying on a large upfront capital investment, they utilized creative financing tools, including a rollover for business startup (ROBS), along with selective financing to support launch and early operations.

They also addressed the challenges that accompany early-stage growth, including customer issues and operational setbacks. Their response focused on adjustment, communication, and continued execution.

Scaling Through Team, Trust, and Process

A central theme of the feature is the role of people and systems in service-based businesses. The Luus invested early in building a reliable team, placing leaders in key roles and creating accountability through clear responsibilities.

The approach emphasized consistent follow-up, local execution, and trust-based selling. Over time, these practices contributed to referral growth and expanding brand presence within their market.

