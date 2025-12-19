Attorney and Best-Selling Author, Shaun Capps, Joins Abundance Studios® as a Producer

Shaun Capps

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundance Studios® is proud to announce that Shaun Capps, trial attorney, best-selling co-author, and nationally recognized voice in ethical negotiation, has joined the studio as a Producer. As the founder of Shaun Capps Injury Law and Of Counsel with Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, Capps brings a uniquely powerful blend of legal expertise, communication mastery, and values-driven leadership to the studio’s growing collective.

A rising force in negotiation strategy, Capps co-authored the best-selling book Empathy and Understanding in Business with world-renowned negotiator Chris Voss and serves as a Producer of the Broadway-exclusive production Negotiating Life, also featuring Voss. His insights on negotiation, faith, and modern legal issues have been featured across ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, Amazon Prime, and Times Square Today, making him a trusted commentator for audiences seeking clarity and practical wisdom.

As he joins Abundance Studios®, Capps brings a compelling storytelling perspective shaped by his deep commitment to service. He serves as President of the Christian Legal Society Birmingham Chapter, where he leads free legal aid clinics and provides continuing education for local attorneys. His pro bono work extends nationwide through churches and nonprofit ministries, ensuring access to justice for individuals and families who might otherwise go unheard.

Capps also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Trinity Law School in Santa Ana, California, where he teaches Torts and Negotiation, mentoring the next generation of legal minds.

“Stories shape how we understand the world, and how we choose to act within it,” said Capps. “Joining Abundance Studios® gives me the opportunity to support films that elevate truth, compassion, and purpose. I'm honored to be part of a collective committed to meaningful storytelling.”

About Shaun Capps

Shaun Capps is a trial attorney, best-selling co-author, and negotiation strategist based in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the founder of Shaun Capps Injury Law and serves as Of Counsel with Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. A respected speaker featured across major media platforms, Capps is known for his insights on negotiation, faith, and modern legal issues. He serves as President of the Christian Legal Society Birmingham Chapter and as an Adjunct Professor at Trinity Law School. When he isn’t writing, teaching, or recording his podcast Good News and Gavel, Capps enjoys traveling with his wife Olya and their children, Solomiya, Roman, and Katerina.

About Abundance Studios®

Abundance Studios® is a cause-based film production company dedicated to creating impactful, socially conscious films that inspire action and elevate stories of extraordinary people and organizations. The studio collaborates with entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists to fund and produce documentaries that make a meaningful difference in the world.



Legal Disclaimer:

