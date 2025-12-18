MSP Titans of the Industry Recognizes ISM as a 2025 Awards Finalist

Information Systems of Montana named 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards finalist, honoring its innovation, client success and MSP leadership.

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSP Titans of the Industry Recognizes ISM as a 2025 Awards FinalistInformation Systems of Montana (ISM) is proud to announce it was named a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a national recognition celebrating excellence and leadership across the Managed Service Provider (MSP) industry.The 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards ceremony was held on December 10, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, bringing together top MSPs from across the country. ISM’s finalist recognition places the company among a select group of high-performing providers helping redefine what it means to be a trusted technology partner.“This finalist recognition is more than an honor—it reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication our team brings every day,” said Michael Marlow, President of ISM. “We’re proud to be recognized among the best in the industry, and we’ll continue pushing the boundaries of what great IT support looks like for the businesses we serve.”The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlight MSPs that demonstrate innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Finalists are selected through a competitive review process evaluating business growth, client outcomes, innovation, and overall impact within the MSP community.“This recognition validates the long hours, the tough decisions, and the relentless focus on doing what’s right for our clients,” Marlow added. “It’s not just about managing technology—it’s about empowering businesses to thrive through it.”About Information Systems of Montana (ISM): ISM has been serving businesses across Montana and the surrounding region for over three decades. Specializing in comprehensive IT support and cybersecurity services for small and midsize organizations, ISM focuses on proactive technology solutions that support business goals, enhance productivity, and strengthen security. Key services include fast response times, live help desk support, 24/7 monitoring, VoIP, compliance support, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. ISM helps Montana businesses stay secure, efficient, and future-ready.For more information about ISM, visit: www.infosysmt.com

