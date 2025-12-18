Dr. Sutton Launches 'Court Calm: Case Planning Made Simple' Course on Mission Possible University

Court Calm: Case Planning Made Simple

New practical course helps everyday people confidently plan civil and criminal cases without fear or confusion

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anelia Sutton , founder of Mission Possible University (MPU) and creator of LawEd™, has announced the launch of a new educational course titled Court Calm: Case Planning Made Simple, now available on the Mission Possible University platform.The new course is designed to guide individuals through the process of organizing, planning, and preparing civil and criminal cases in a clear, structured way. Court Calm focuses on helping participants understand how cases move through the legal system, what documentation matters, and how to approach legal proceedings with confidence rather than overwhelm.“People are often not unprepared because they lack intelligence or motivation,” said Dr. Sutton. “They’re unprepared because no one ever taught them how to plan a case from start to finish. Court Calm was created to close that gap with practical, accessible education.”Court Calm: Case Planning Made Simple covers both civil and criminal case planning fundamentals, including strategy development, documentation organization, procedural awareness, and mindset preparation. The course is educational in nature and is not legal advice.The course joins Mission Possible University’s growing library of legal education programs aimed at empowering everyday people with knowledge traditionally locked behind gatekeepers. MPU currently serves tens of thousands of students seeking clear, understandable legal education.Court Calm is available now at Mission Possible University. For more information, visit https://missionpossibleuniversity.com About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University, creator of LawEd™, and author of The Law Revolution . Her movement has empowered thousands of everyday people with tools, strategies, and legal understanding traditionally locked behind gatekeepers. Her work has reached millions across social media, inspiring a national shift toward accessible legal education.Media & Press Inquiries:

Legal Disclaimer:

