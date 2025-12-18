domains by owner - 1 domains by owner - 2 domains by owner - 3 domains by owner - 4

DomainsByOwner.com Introduces a Commission-Free Marketplace for Direct Domain Sales

DomainsByOwner.com is an online marketplace where domain owners can sell directly to buyers without paying commissions.” — Domains By Owner

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With digital real estate in high demand, domain names are more important than ever for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors. Traditional marketplaces often charge commission fees, add extra steps, and lack transparency, which can cut into sellers’ profits. DomainsByOwner.com addresses these issues by giving domain owners complete control and removing commission fees.DomainsByOwner.com is an online marketplace where domain owners can sell directly to buyers without paying commissions. Without middlemen, sellers keep all of their sale proceeds and can negotiate openly with buyers. The platform is designed to make transactions efficient, independent, and cost-effective for everyone involved.A Changing Landscape for Domain TransactionsThe global domain market has evolved alongside the growth of digital businesses and online brands. Domains are no longer just web addresses; they are strategic assets that influence brand recognition, search visibility, and consumer trust. Despite this growing importance, many domain owners continue to rely on platforms that charge percentage-based fees, sometimes ranging from 10% to 30% per transaction.DomainsByOwner.com solves this problem by offering a commission-free space where users control pricing, negotiations, and transactions. This approach matches the trend of digital marketplaces moving toward direct interactions and clear, upfront costs.Direct Connections Between Buyers and SellersDomainsByOwner.com is built around direct connections, letting buyers and sellers talk to each other without middlemen. Sellers can list domains, set their prices, and reply directly to buyers. Buyers also benefit by being able to reach out to domain owners for open discussions and negotiations.This setup makes transactions smoother and faster by cutting out broker-driven steps that can add costs. Direct communication helps both sides set clear expectations and make informed decisions, leading to better results for everyone.Commission-Free Selling and Full Profit RetentionA key feature of DomainsByOwner.com is that it charges no commissions. Sellers don’t pay listing fees, success fees, or any percentage of the sale. This means domain owners keep the full sale price.This model is constructive for those selling premium or multiple domains, since commission fees can add up quickly. Without these extra costs, sellers can offer better prices and still maximize their profits.Flexible Listings and Global VisibilityDomainsByOwner.com lets users list many types of domain extensions, from traditional to newer ones. The platform is open to people around the world, giving listed domains global exposure and access to a wide range of buyers.Sellers can create detailed listings that showcase a domain’s branding potential, industry fit, and potential uses. Clear listings help buyers judge domains more easily, leading to better questions and offers.Security Through Independent Escrow ServicesDomainsByOwner.com does not offer its own escrow service but recommends using trusted third-party escrow providers for secure transactions. These independent services protect both buyers and sellers by holding funds until the domain is transferred as agreed.This flexible approach lets users choose the escrow provider that best suits them, without additional marketplace fees. Buyers and sellers should agree on escrow terms early to keep things clear and efficient.An Accessible Platform for Businesses and InvestorsA wide range of users, from individual domain owners and businesses with unused domains to startups and investors with domain portfolios, can benefit from DomainsByOwner.com. Its easy-to-use interface and simple listing process make it accessible to everyone, regardless of experience level.By keeping things simple and giving users control, DomainsByOwner.com lets people join the domain market without extra hurdles or costs.Inviting Domain Owners to Explore a New Selling ModelWith commission-free marketplaces becoming more popular, DomainsByOwner.com encourages domain owners to try a new way to sell. The platform lets users connect directly with buyers, set their own prices, and complete sales without paying commissions.Additional information about listing and selling domains is available at https://www.domainsbyowner.com About DomainsByOwner.comDomainsByOwner.com is an online marketplace that facilitates direct domain transactions between buyers and sellers. The platform offers free listings, zero commissions, and global exposure, allowing participants to negotiate and complete sales independently. Although the platform does not directly provide escrow services, we recommend using trusted third-party escrow providers to ensure secure and transparent domain transfers.For more information, visit https://www.domainsbyowner.com

