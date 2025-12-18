Commissioner Against Corruption Ao Ieong Seong attends the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UNCAC in Doha

MACAU, December 18 - A delegation led by the Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, as members of the Chinese delegation, attended the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in Doha, Qatar, on 15th December. The head of the Chinese delegation, Vice Foreign Minister, Hua Chunying, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

In her speech Hua Chunying called on all States Parties to faithfully and in good faith fulfil their obligations under the UNCAC and promote the construction of a more just and equitable global anti-corruption governance system. Representatives attending the conference also called on all countries to uphold the principles of integrity, transparency and accountability, make good use of emerging technologies and promote cooperation between the public and private sectors. This conference, with the theme of “Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity”, was attended by around 2,500 representatives, of which over 60 attendees were ministerial officials. Important agendas included exploration of the roles of artificial intelligence on prevention and suppression of corruption and enhancement of integrity awareness of children and young people, among others.

During the conference, the Chinese delegation spoke on international cooperation and asset recovery, pointing out that the Macao SAR hosted the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) Assessor Training Workshop in May with the participation of representatives from different jurisdictions, thus building a stronger financial defence for regional and global anti-corruption efforts.

In Doha, Ao Ieong Seong also participated in two meetings hosted by international organisations, including the 11th Steering Committee Meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) where there was a joint discussion with other members on the future development directions and anti-corruption strategies and the 15th General Meeting of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) where there were exchange and discussion on making good use of scientific technology to combat corrupt acts.

The CCAC believed that the visit to Doha facilitates it in strengthening the exchange and cooperation with global anti-corruption enforcement authorities in order to, through the sharing and exploration of innovative strategies, respond to increasingly sophisticated corrupt acts and challenges brought by other economic and financial crimes jointly. Other delegates of the CCAC who paid visits with Ao Ieong Seong included Advisor, Kuok Sio Man and personnel from relevant areas.