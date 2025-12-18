Macao youth representatives first demonstrate their award-winning anti-corruption solution at the United Nations conference

MACAU, December 18 - The Macao youth team, which won the gold award in the “Coding4Integrity Asian Youth Anti-Corruption Hackathon”, was recently invited to Doha, Qatar, to present their winning digital anti-corruption solution at a special event of the Conference of the State Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). They also achieved excellent results in another international digital anti-corruption solution design competition held there. The CCAC expressed that it felt encouraged that the youth representatives it selected were able to leverage technology to support integrity development and gain international recognition. The CCAC will continue to actively align with the policies of the country and the Macao SAR, strongly support Macao’s youth in broadening their international perspectives and contributing their strengths to anti-corruption efforts of both the country and Macao.

Members of the Macao Team, Sam Ka Lok, Loi Nga Hei and Cai Pei Jun, went to Doha between 14th and 18th December. On the first two days, they first participated in the digital anti-corruption solution design competition “Hackathon of Hackathons” organised by the Global Resource for Anti-Corruption Education and Youth Empowerment (GRACE) of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Knowledge Foundation where they competed and exchanged with winning teams of digital anti-corruption solution design competitions from around the world. 13 teams, which included the Macao Team, had to build an initial learning platform and teaching tools on anti-corruption topics. Eventually, the Macao Team, with its intellect and creativity, was selected as one of the super teams by the organisers, which will assist and participate in the development of AI teaching tools by the UNODC in the future. In addition, by virtue of its outstanding performance, the Macao Team was elected as the best team by other participating teams, which fully demonstrates that the capability of Macao young people have gained international and peer affirmation.

Subsequently, at the special event “Youth Engagement x InTECHgrity: Leading the Way to Cleaner Futures” of the Conference of the States Parties to the UNCAC held on the 17th December, the Macao Team introduced its digital anti-corruption solution which won the gold award in the “Coding4Integrity Asian Youth Anti-Corruption Hackathon” to anti-corruption experts and representatives from different places and shared what they learned and experienced during the course of the competition, which was highly commended by the participants.

Members of the Macao team felt honored to represent Macao, China, on the international stage. They believed that this rare opportunity to exchange ideas with talent from around the world on AI-powered anti-corruption efforts was highly beneficial. They will follow the country’s global cooperation direction, seize the development trend of technology-driven efficiency and continue to tell good stories of China and Macao. The aforesaid Macao youth team stood out in the Macao selection competition of the “Coding4Integrity Asian Youth Anti-Corruption Hackathon” held by the CCAC earlier, and then defeated contestants from multiple Asian countries and regions in the international competition held in Hong Kong, becoming the only team to successfully secure the opportunity to demonstrate their capability on the United Nations stage.