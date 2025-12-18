Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau offers special promotion until end of December to celebrate Macao’s reunification and launches a new selection of books

MACAU, December 18 - In celebration of the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the Online Bookshop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) is providing special offers until 31 December in appreciation of the readers’ support. Readers can enjoy a 20% discount on all the books on the website, as well as 50% and 10% discount on back issues and recent issues of the Review of Culture, respectively. In addition, readers will be gifted a “Iec Long Firecracker Factory Bookmark” with each order on the Online Book Shop during the abovementioned period. The gifts are available while stocks last.

In addition, several new books are also launched on the Online Book Shop, covering topics such as Macao history, cultural exchange between China and other countries, and contemporary art. Among the new books are Edification of the Masses - An Exhibition of Cultural Treasures from the ZHOU • QIN • HAN • TANG Dynasties, which guides readers into the four great dynasties through a selection of artifacts. From the ritual and music civilization of the Western Zhou, the institutional foundation of the Qin Dynasty, and the opening of the Silk Road in the Han Dynasty, to the grandeur of the Tang Dynasty, the book showcases the spiritual wealth and historical brilliance of the ancient Chinese civilization. Works by the Artists of Annual Exhibition of Macao Visual Arts 2025 - Chinese Painting and Calligraphy Category brings together works created by 161 artists in traditional art forms such as Chinese painting, calligraphy, and seal carving, including contemporary works that re-interpret tradition innovatively with mixed media and installations, showcasing the preservation and breakthrough of Chinese painting and calligraphy. The Great Ship from Amacon - Annals of Macao and the Old Japan Trade, 1555 – 1640 opens up a new field of research in the history of relations between Japan and Europe, and also marks a new stage in the study of Macao's maritime trade history. Great Maritime Era and Macao - Compilation of Macao Chinese Literature in China, Japan, Korea and Vietnam (1644 - 1840) (Volume 1 & 2) systematically consolidates relevant Chinese documents on Macao from a global academic perspective. It includes valuable records of Macao and the activities of European and American countries in East Asia during the early and mid-Qing period, and comprehensively presents the history of East-West economic and cultural exchanges centered on Macao from the 17th to the 19th centuries.

IC offers over 380 titles of books and periodicals on the Online Book Shop. Readers outside Macao can request delivery through the Express Mail Service (EMS) of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau to their designated locations, while local readers can choose to pick up their books in person at IC’s public libraries (located in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa, and Coloane).

The Online Book Shop will launch special offers from time to time.For more information, please visit the Book Shop’swebsite at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop, or email to bookshop@icm.gov.mo.