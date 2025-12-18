Exhibition of the Macao Museum of Art: “Resonance – Body．Object．Reflection” features six female artists in a dialogue transcending time and space with Helena Almeida through artistic creation

MACAU, December 18 - Led by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the exhibition Resonance–Body．Object．Reflection unfolds as a prelude to Helena Almeida (1934 - 2018) ’s forthcoming large-scale retrospective — her first major solo exhibition in Asia — set to take place in Macao next year. Six female artists from Macao and Chinese mainland have been specially invited to engage with Almeida by means of newly commissioned works, fostering a dialogue that transcends time and space. The exhibition will take place from 19 December 2025 to 26 April 2026 on the third floor of the Macao Museum of Art.

Early next year, the exhibition Helena Almeida: I Am Here – Presence and Resonance will be launched comprising two sections: “Presence” and “Resonance”. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the fruitful endeavours of the in-depth cultural dialogue between China and Portugal through nearly 42 sets composed of 190 original works by the esteemed artist Helena Almeida. The “Presence” section will showcase the experimental works of Helena Almeida, an internationally acclaimed artist who uses the body as a medium. Meanwhile, to enhance contemporary art exchanges between China and Portugal, the “Resonance” section has been specially planned to create a dialogue bridge with contemporary works, paving the way for next year’s major exhibition. The “Resonance” exhibition further invites Macao artists Pang Yun, Wong Weng Io and Angel, Chan On Kei, in together with Chinese artists Min Han, Gao Fuyan and Sun Xiaoyu, each exploring the theme of “Body．Objects．Reflection”. Taking the body as a point of departure, these artists explore the limit of the artistic mediums and the subjectivity through the contemplation and deconstruction of symbols, authenticity and imagination, in response to Almeida’s artistic philosophy.

The exhibited works closely adhere to the dialogue theme: Pang Yun explores the philosophy of materiality and eternity through a gilding ritual in Wu • Stone • Sardapass. Wong Weng Io uses bodily dilemmas to metaphorise systemic violence and the cycle of self-erasure. Angel, Chan On Kei employs high heels as a metaphor to critique the social discipline concealed behind beauty. On the other hand, Min Han’s drawings continue Almeida’s meditation on the “presence of the body”, elevating individual experience to a cosmic scale. Gao Fuyan’s Grids using hair embroidered onto practice sheet paper, distantly mirroring Almeida’s concept of the body as tool. Sun Xiaoyu adopts Almeida’s blue to expand the visual dialogue on existence and boundaries through an Eastern aesthetic practice of dissolving the self into the object. Through the unique works in “Resonance–Body．Object．Reflection”, the audience can directly perceive how the participating artists reinterpret the European avant-garde spirit and, as Almeida revealed, recognise that the body when placed in space becomes both subject and medium, while also acknowledging her enduring influence on contemporary artistic creation.

Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, co-organised by the School of Intermedia Art, China Academy of Art, and implemented by the Macao Museum of Art, the exhibition Resonance–Body．Object．Reflectionruns from 19 December, 2025 to 26 April, 2026. The Macao Museum of Art is open from 10 am to 7 pm (last entry at 6:30 pm) including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free.