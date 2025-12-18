Finding for Recovery Issued Against Former Supervisor for the City of Ontario Water Department over Unauthorized Military Leave

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $502.88 was issued Thursday against a former supervisor for the City of Ontario Water Department, who was convicted after he falsified a military leave request to cover days when he was actually serving a jail sentence for a probation violation.

The finding against David Whittaker was included in a special audit that details the investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into the crime.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

SIU received a complaint in August 2024 alleging Whittaker had submitted a falsified and fabricated Air National Guard letter requesting to use 56 hours of military leave from his water department job in July and August 2024. An Air National Guard commander in Mansfield confirmed that the letter was fraudulent. The issue was caught by the city before payment was made for the falsified leave.

Whittaker instead was serving a 30-day jail sentence during that time for a probation violation on an earlier arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Whittaker was indicted in Richland County Common Pleas Court in January 2025 and pleaded guilty in May 2025 to felony counts of theft in office, tampering with records, and telecommunications fraud. He was sentenced to 36 months of community control and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

Thursday’s finding for recovery was for an additional use of unauthorized leave in July 2023, when Whittaker reported for active-duty training in Florida, only to find out that the training was canceled. Whittaker was paid for 16 hours of unauthorized military leave as a result and received an improper military leave payment of $502.88.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 150 convictions resulting in more than $16 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019).

