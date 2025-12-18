Finding for Recovery Issued Against Former Macedonia Clerk of Court, Who Was Convicted and Ordered to Pay Restitution

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $24,210 was issued Thursday against the former clerk of court for the City of Macedonia, who was convicted of stealing public funds.

Scott Ruhl has repaid $4,263 of that total as part of the restitution order in his sentence for the crime, leaving the remainder due to the city.

The finding for recovery was included in an audit of the Summit County community’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Ruhl pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to felony counts of theft in office and tampering with records. His sentence, handed down in December 2023, included a restitution order for the $24,210 that was stolen.

Ruhl and his bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total finding for recovery.

