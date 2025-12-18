TPC Leadership appoints Don Haney as Managing Partner to lead expansion of US business

Don Haney, Managing Partner, TPC Leadership USA

Seasoned leadership coach and former BCG consultant to spearhead growth of leadership development solutions for US-based organizations

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TPC Leadership , a global partnership specializing in leadership development , culture change, and coaching, announced the appointment of Don Haney as Managing Partner, TPC Leadership USA, earlier today. Don will lead the growth and delivery of TPC Leadership’s services in the United States, with an initial focus on executive coaching, leadership development programs, and team effectiveness solutions.As a leadership coach, facilitator and consultant, Don has more than 20 years’ experience across global strategy, consulting, corporate leadership, and executive coaching. His career includes high profile roles with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and leadership positions at organizations such as CVS Health, Nexen Petroleum (now part of INEOS Energy), and Pride International. This background enables him to bring a rare combination of strategic insight and human-centered development to his work with leaders and organizations.Don will be responsible for shaping the US strategy, building local client relationships and integrating TPC Leadership’s global capabilities into the North American market. He will partner with clients in the US and globally to deliver:- Executive and leadership development programs that prepare leaders to navigate complexity and lead with purpose.- 1:1 executive and career coaching for senior leaders and emerging talent.- Leadership team facilitation including strategy sessions, offsites and organizational development initiatives.- Manager and people-leader training, including coaching and leadership skills development.Known for combining the rigor of strategy consulting with the empathy of coaching, Don focuses on helping leaders and teams grow their capacity while remaining sustainable. Allowing them to build the skills, clarity and confidence they need to lead thoughtfully and effectively.Don Haney, Managing Partner, TPC Leadership USA, said “I've been working directly with TPC Leadership for about three years, but I've known the team for over 15 years. In that time, I've been deeply impressed by the quality of the people, the collaborative and collegial ways of working, and the commitment to doing the right thing for clients. The need for leaders to grow and adapt continues to increase. Having seen the amazing impact TPC Leadership has had with clients around the world, I can't wait to bring more of these capabilities to the US market.”TPC Leadership has more than 20 years’ experience partnering with organizations around the world to develop leaders, transform cultures, and embed sustainable leadership practices. Don’s appointment is a key step in strengthening the firm’s presence in the United States and aligning its global offerings with the specific needs of US-based clients.Charles Brook, COO, TPC Leadership, said “I’ve known Don for around 10 years - first as a client, and more recently as a trusted partner helping us deliver flagship global programmes. He consistently delivers outstanding quality. As we expand internationally, establishing a stronger US hub is more important than ever - and Don is the ideal leader to build it. I’m excited to support him as we grow our impact across the United States.”For more information, visit tpcleadership.com [Ends]About TPC LeadershipTPC Leadership is a global partnership that works with organizations to develop leaders, transform cultures, and unlock human potential. With offices across Europe, Asia and the Americas, TPC Leadership combines deep coaching expertise with practical experience in senior leadership roles to support clients through transformation, growth, and change.TPC Leadership’s services include executive and team coaching, leadership development programs, culture-change interventions, and the design of more human-centered leadership systems and practices.For more information, visit tpcleadership.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.