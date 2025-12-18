ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Cabinet Approve Strategic Conservation and Agricultural Land Acquisitions

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 17, 2025 Coastal Headwaters Longleaf Forest Florida Forever Project | Photo by Lauren Yoho/Wildpath TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the protection of over 21,500 acres of conservation and agricultural lands, including Florida Forever and Rural and Family Lands Protection Program acquisitions, representing a total investment of $27.4 million. These strategic acquisitions will strengthen Florida’s conservation network, support military readiness through Sentinel Landscapes and preserve family-owned agricultural lands, ensuring the state’s natural and rural landscapes remain intact for future generations. “From day one, my administration has recognized the importance of preserving Florida’s environment for future generations,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “By protecting the right lands in the right places, we’re securing clean water, supporting military readiness, strengthening rural economies, and preserving the natural heritage that makes Florida a world-class destination.” “Protecting Florida’s agricultural and conservation lands means keeping it in the hands of the families who work them,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. “I was proud to approve the protection of these lands today alongside the Governor and my fellow Cabinet members. Every acre protected through these programs keeps our state a little more rural – and a lot more Florida – while supporting farmers, ranchers, and conservation efforts statewide.” “Florida Forever continues to deliver transformative conservation outcomes for our state,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “The Governor and Cabinet’s ongoing support ensures we can continue safeguarding vital ecosystems, water resources, working lands and the landscapes that define Florida.” About today’s land acquisition approvals: Two conservation easements totaling 10,996 acres within the Caloosahatchee Big Cypress Corridor in Collier and Hendry counties will enhance connectivity between the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, Big Cypress National Preserve and Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area. These properties provide critical habitat for imperiled species such as the Florida panther, while supporting agricultural operations. These properties lie within the Big Cypress Area of Critical State Concern and the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

A 7,437-acre conservation easement within the Coastal Headwaters Longleaf Forest Florida Forever Project in Escambia County will provide a critical buffer for key military installations while protecting water quality and aquifer recharge in the Perdido and Escambia river watersheds. This property lies within the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape and Florida Wildlife Corridor.

A 2,060-acre rural lands protection easement within the Tilton Family Farm Project in Putnam County. The property has been family-owned since 1973 and includes a cow/calf operation, timber stands and row crops. The farm produces honey and fresh produce, supporting local food deserts and sustaining community access to fresh, healthy food. This property lies within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

A 1,059-acre rural lands protection easement within the Siboney Ranch Project in Okeechobee County. The property has been family-owned since 2003 and operates as a cow/calf operation. It is bordered by Pine Creek Sporting Club to the west and Quail Creek Sporting Ranch to the east, preserving productive agricultural land and maintaining rural heritage. This property lies within the Avon Park Air Force Range Sentinel Landscape and Florida Wildlife Corridor. As part of his proposed Floridians First Budget for Fiscal Year 2026–27, Governor DeSantis has recommended $115 million for the Florida Forever Program, the state's blueprint for conserving natural and recreation lands and securing conservation easements, including those within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. The proposed budget also includes $200 million for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program to support Florida's working agricultural lands and family farms. More information on today's land approvals can be found here. ###

