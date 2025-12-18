From Hamas to Hatzalah: Former Hostage Bar Kuperstein Inducted as EMT at United Hatzalah Miami Gala

Eli Beer presents Bar Kuperstein with his personalized medic vest

Survivor of Hamas captivity Bar Kuperstein Received the Greenberg Trauig Courage Award

Bar has been part of the United Hatzalah family since he was 17. We surprised him with a new medic vest with his name and gave him his father’s call code, 5055, continuing with his family’s legacy.” — President of United Hatzalah Eli Beer

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Hatzalah of Israel honored former Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, held last night in Miami. The evening brought together South Florida’s pro-Israel philanthropic leadership in support of United Hatzalah, Israel’s largest volunteer emergency medical service.

The evening also featured a deeply moving presentation honoring Bar Kuperstein, a former Israeli hostage who endured two years in Hamas captivity. Kuperstein was awarded the Greenberg Traurig Courage Award, recognizing extraordinary resilience and strength in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Kuperstein’ father, Tal, was a United Hatzalah volunteer and was injured while responding to a medical emergency involving a child. United Hatzalah volunteers, including Eli Beer, took shifts at the Kuperstein family falafel shop to help keep the family afloat. Bar was trained by United Hatzalah at 17 and be-came an unofficial volunteer, aiding EMTs before entering the IDF as a medic. He later used those skills to help save lives at the Nova Festival, where he was working as a security guard before he was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. In front of 1,200 people, Bar announced that he is going to become a United Hatzalah volunteer EMT. Last night, United Hatzalah raised $120,000 for Bar and his family, to help with their medical and living expenses.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer: “Bar has been part of the United Hatzalah family since he was 17, doing shifts alongside our team to help them. We surprised him with a personalized medic vest with his name and gave him his father’s call code, 5055, so he can continue his family’s legacy of saving lives. We are incredibly proud to officially welcome Bar Kuperstein to United Hatzalah, turning unimaginable trauma into an uplifting commitment to help save lives of all people in Israel.”

Bar Kuperstein: “I became friends with Eli Beer when I taught him how to make falafel helping in my family’s shop after my father was paralyzed. Growing up, I learned from my father and from United Hatzalah how to save lives. I used those skills in the IDF as a medic and later at the Nova Festival helping those under attack on October 7th. Now I am happy to be officially joining the ranks as a United Hatzalah volunteer.”

Perhaps one of the highlights of last night's gala was the high-profile panel discussion between Yossi Cohen and Mike Pompeo, considered two of the most influential global intelligence leaders of the past decade. The conversation moderated by journalist and commentator Katie Pavlich was titled, How Spycraft Changed the Middle East. It explored intelligence cooperation, deterrence, and the evolving security challenges facing Israel and the democratic world, offering rare insight from two figures who helped shape policy at the highest levels. After which, the two were presented with United Hatzalah’s Protectors of Israel Award by United Hatzalah President and Founder Eli Beer.

The Gala was chaired by philanthropists Nily Falic, Barbara Silber, and Mark Silber. The Pargh Family received the Leight Legacy Award in recognition of their enduring commitment to United Hatzalah’s lifesaving mission. The evening's guests of honor, Barry and Missy Skolnick, received United Hatzalah’s Humanitarian Award for their steadfast, vocal, and long-standing sup-port of Israel and Israeli civil society.

The Young Leadership Chair for the Gala was Emily Austin, with Greenberg Traurig serving as the event’s corporate sponsor.

Proceeds from the evening will support United Hatzalah’s ongoing efforts to train new volunteers, to join its network of more than 8,000 volunteer healthcare professionals and expand its fleet of emergency vehicles and medical equipment. Each year, United Hatzalah responds to more than 800,000 emergencies across Israel, providing rapid, professional care entirely free of charge to people across Israel regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background.

For more information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.