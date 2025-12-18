Dr. Kimberly Ku Launches 'Val-You Based Care,' a New Podcast Exploring the Human Side of Modern Medicine

Exploring empathy, communication, and community as essential pillars of high-quality healthcare.

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triple board-certified physician Dr. Kimberly Ku announces the launch of Val-You Based Care, a new podcast dedicated to elevating masterful communication, more precisely understanding empathy as a skillset, and embracing community-centered collaboration in healthcare. The series debuts with Episode 1, Welcome to Val-You Based Care, now available on all major podcast platforms.Born from Dr. Ku’s personal and professional journey—including early work in clinical research and the loss of a close friend to young adult cancer—the show aims to reimagine what high-quality care looks like by highlighting the human elements for which traditional medical training void of formal communications training currently leaves unmet patient care needs. Closing this gap in patient care and their perceptions of our ability to provide them with competent care will take explicit daily actionable steps towards better alignment with our care values of “first do no harm.”“Medicine teaches us the science, but it doesn’t always teach us connection,” said Dr. Ku. “Empathy and communication aren’t ‘soft skills.’ They are essential competencies that determine how well we care for patients, collaborate with teams, and sustain ourselves as professionals—especially in the rapidly changing healthcare landscape.”Val-You Based Care will feature conversations with healthcare leaders, clinicians, innovators, and community partners exploring topics that bridge the gap between evidence-based practice, real-world experience, and the evolving needs of patients and providers alike. A core focus of the series is the critical role of community care—bringing high-quality treatment closer to home and strengthening relationships across both community and academic settings.The show also comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. With rising patient demand, anticipated provider shortages, and the growth of AI-driven tools, Dr. Ku argues that reproducible communication skills and authentic empathy will become measurable, indispensable pillars of care in the years ahead.“Ultimately, this podcast is about people,” added Dr. Ku. “It’s about how we see each other, how we listen, and how we work together to solve human problems. In the end, we are all patients—and that truth should guide everything we do.”The debut episode, Welcome to Val-You Based Care, sets the tone by outlining the mission behind the show and offering a personal window into Dr. Ku’s path into medicine, her commitment to community care, her relentless aspiration toward masterful communication, and her vision for a future where relational practice is treated as foundational healthcare training.Val-You Based Care is now live on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcasting platforms. You can view the podcast's premiere episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ghfpk8ZqSf8 About Dr. Kimberly Ku:Dr. Kimberly Ku, MD, is a dedicated medical oncologist and hematologist serving as a community physician partner at Illinois CancerCare in central Illinois. With a broad range of research, administrative, and clinical interests, Dr. Ku is recognized as a well-rounded physician and leader in her field, as noted through multiple community awards she has garnered from colleagues, patients, and local organizations. She holds triple board certifications in Medical Oncology, Hematology, and Internal Medicine, along with additional certification in Genomic Cancer Risk Assessment. Her passion for future executive leadership is evident through her role as the 2024 ResearcHER ambassador for the American Cancer Society, where she has worked to foster collaboration among local institutions, promote diversity, and break down barriers in healthcare. She also advocates for Value Based Care and serves as her practice’s champion for the US Oncology network.Dr. Ku’s career is anchored in her commitment to building long-term relationships based on shared values and mutual trust. This ethos drives her multi-institutional collaborations, where individual stories form the foundation of larger, impactful projects. In July 2024, her practice enrolled its first patient in the prestigious international Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Consortium, where she serves as the site’s Principal Investigator. She has been recognized by the National Cancer Institute for excellence in community oncology clinical trial accrual for multiple trial categories through consecutive years 2023-2024. Currently she serves in the prestigious American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Leadership Development Program class of 2025-2026, chosen as the only community oncologist among the already highly competitive selection process.Her journey to becoming a medical oncologist was profoundly shaped by the loss of a close college friend to young-onset colon cancer. This early experience ignited a passion for turning life’s darkest moments into opportunities for empathy, curiosity, and action. Beyond medicine, Dr. Ku has embraced humanitarian pursuits and has appeared on the Success Network TV show "That’s Right," hosted by former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss. She discussed the role of trust and empathy in building stronger business relationships, further expanding her impact through professional connections with the Celebrity Branding Agency and the Black Swan Group. She also serves as Executive Producer for Abundance Studios, a group dedicated to harnessing individual successes as a collective network capable of uplifting the world through humanitarian storytelling and actionable charitable projects.Outside of her professional achievements, Dr. Ku enjoys spending time with her husband and three boys, taking part in park runs and farm events, and visiting her parents in Michigan. She also enjoys listening to podcasts during her workouts and indulging in her love of horror films. She would love to exhibit some of her personal artwork in the future. A lifelong learner and innovator, another personal dream is to manage her own farm, prioritizing socially responsible energy use.

