Timothy 'Sonny King' Word Makes History with Grammy Nomination, Bringing Martinsville, Virginia to the Global Stage

MARTINSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- History has a sound—and today, it carries the name Timothy “Sonny King” Word Born and raised in Martinsville, Virginia, Sonny King has made history as the first African American from his hometown to receive a Grammy nomination, and only the second person ever nominated from the region, following the late bluegrass legend James King, who earned a nomination for Best Bluegrass Album of the Year. This year’s Grammy recognition places Sonny alongside fellow Virginia trailblazers The Clipse, Shaboozey, and Mad Skillz, highlighting the Commonwealth’s expanding influence on the global music landscape.Sonny’s Grammy nomination comes from his work on The Colors in My Mind, a lush, cinematic, genre-defying album by Grammy-nominated artist Chris Redding. The project brought together a powerful creative collective, including Jay Manuel (Mini Producer)—award-winning television personality from TLC’s Jay & Pamela—and Lachi, a globally touring artist, award-winning social entrepreneur, and host on PBS’ American Masters. Nominated for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album, the album positions Sonny King among the visionary architects shaping modern sound.This milestone represents the culmination of more than two decades of dedication.For over 20 years, Timothy “Sonny King” Word has built a career as a Grammy-nominated, Emmy Award–winning composer, producer, songwriter, and audio engineer. His journey began in Martinsville, where he founded his first record label, I.T.Y. Music, transforming local ambition into professional momentum. That drive led to deals with NVS Music Group and Universal Music Group, launching nationwide tours fueled by perseverance, faith, and creative excellence. Along the way, Sonny collaborated with notable artists and producers including Young Scooter, D-Moet, Darren Lighty, Maino, and Grammy-winning producer Fanatic (Beyoncé, Diddy).While working in renowned studios in Atlanta and North Carolina, Sonny discovered his passion for crafting music that amplifies storytelling. He went on to found Music By King Inc., establishing himself as a sought-after producer and engineer known for emotionally rich, cinematic soundscapes. His music has since appeared across major platforms including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon, with placements spanning Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the NBA, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and Netflix’s Perfect Match. Internationally, Sonny has recorded and performed with Italy’s iconic funk band Dirotta Su Cuba and appeared on the finale of All Together Now in Rome.Sonny’s career honors include five Global Music Awards, four Intercontinental Music Awards, a USA Songwriting Competition win, multiple Hollywood Music in Media Award nominations, an Emmy Award, and now, a Grammy nomination.A proud voting member of the Recording Academy, Timothy L. Word is also committed to education and advocacy within the music community. He is the author of Mastering the Art of Music Making and the founder of The Art of Music MAKING, an online educational platform designed to empower and equip the next generation of music creators.From Martinsville to the world stage, Timothy “Sonny King” Word is not just making music—he is making history. On February 1, he will walk the Grammy red carpet carrying the pride of his hometown and the sound of a legacy still rising.About Music By King Inc.Music By King Inc. is a full-service music production company founded by Grammy-nominated, Emmy Award–winning composer and producer Timothy “Sonny King” Word. The company specializes in cinematic music production, songwriting, audio engineering, and music for television, film, and global media platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.