WedgeHR and Momentive Software Partner to Support AB 503 Compliance and Youth Safety

Helps nonprofits and community organizations meet new volunteer requirements while strengthening protections for children and vulnerable populations.

We’re helping organizations meet these requirements consistently while maintaining a welcoming and simple experience for volunteers.” — Matt Baxter and Mark Hopwood

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WedgeHR, a fast-growing hiring and screening platform used by organizations nationwide, today announced a strategic partnership with Momentive Software, the leading provider of cloud-based software, services, and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations.The partnership comes at a critical moment as new legislation, including California Assembly Bill 503 (AB 503, also referenced as 503AB), raises expectations around volunteer screening, documentation, and youth safety. AB 503 requires organizations that place volunteers in positions of responsibility or direct service with youth to implement documented screening processes, including structured interviews.While the intent of the law is clear, protecting children and strengthening accountability, many organizations have struggled to meet these requirements in a consistent, scalable way using traditional phone screens or in-person interviews.Together, WedgeHR and Momentive Software provide a modern, compliant solution through Momentive’s volunteer management software, VolunteerMatters.Through the integration, organizations using VolunteerMatters can seamlessly invite volunteer applicants to complete short, recorded video interviews using WedgeHR. Volunteer coordinators can review responses on their own time, collaborate with internal stakeholders, and maintain clear, auditable records to support compliance with AB 503 and similar legislation emerging across the country.“As legislation like AB 503 raises expectations around volunteer screening and youth safety, organizations need tools that are both compliant and practical,” said Matt Baxter, CEO of WedgeHR, and Mark Hopwood, Senior Director of Nonprofit Strategy at Momentive Software, in a joint statement. “By bringing together WedgeHR’s structured video screening with Momentive’s’ volunteer management software, we’re helping organizations meet these requirements consistently while maintaining a welcoming and simple experience for volunteers.”The announcement builds on WedgeHR’s rapid growth with hiring teams across franchises, nonprofits, and service-based organizations nationwide. As organizations face increasing pressure to document screening decisions and improve oversight, WedgeHR is now seeing strong adoption among volunteer programs that face many of the same challenges as hiring teams: limited time, high volume, and the need to make thoughtful decisions quickly.For volunteer-driven organizations, the impact is immediate:* Clear compliance with AB 503 and related regulations* Improved youth safety and screening consistency* Faster volunteer onboarding without scheduling bottlenecks* A more human, accessible experience for volunteersInstead of relying on manual or hard-to-document processes, organizations can now implement a structured, repeatable screening workflow that meets legislative requirements while allowing staff to focus on mission-critical work.As states continue to introduce legislation aimed at strengthening youth protection and volunteer accountability, WedgeHR and Momentive Software are positioning organizations to stay ahead - without adding administrative burden.About WedgeHRWedgeHR is a modern hiring and screening platform that helps organizations reduce friction, improve screening quality, and make better people decisions earlier in the process. Trusted by franchises, nonprofits, and hiring teams nationwide, WedgeHR is redefining how organizations connect with people - at scale.About Momentive SoftwareMomentive Software amplifies the impact of over 20,000 purpose-driven organizations in more than 30 countries, with over $11 billion raised and 55 million members served to date. Mission-driven nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s cloud-based software and services to address their most pressing challenges - from engaging their communities to simplifying operations and growing revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and ultimately expect more, Momentive’s solutions are built with reliability at the core and strategically focus on fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough - so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve.For more information, visit wedgehr.com or momentivesoftware.com

