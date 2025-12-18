Maxwerk Health expands European R&D platform with new research hub on Spain’s Northern Coast

Maxwerk External Building Franz Prüfer

VIGO, SPAIN, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maxwerk Health, a research-driven healthcare company focused on the integration of biology and data science, today announced the opening of a new research and development facility on Spain’s northern coast, strengthening the company’s European R&D capabilities and reinforcing its long-term commitment to advancing proactive, data-informed approaches to health and disease management.Located in Galicia, the new facility serves as a core biological research center within Maxwerk Health’s global R&D infrastructure. The expansion supports exploratory, translational, and pre-clinical research initiatives spanning precision oncology, metabolic health, cardiovascular biology, microbiome science, and healthy longevity.“Modern medicine generates an extraordinary volume of biological data, but translating that complexity into meaningful insight remains a fundamental challenge,” said Franz Prüfer, MD, PhD, Founder of Maxwerk Health. “Our focus is on building research platforms that integrate molecular biology with advanced analytics, enabling a deeper understanding of biological systems and supporting more informed scientific and clinical decision-making over time.”A Research-First Approach at the Intersection of Biology and DataAt the core of Maxwerk Health’s strategy is an R&D model that combines biological data, such as molecular biomarkers, microbiome profiles, liquid biopsies, and tissue-based analyses, with proprietary computational and analytical methods. By applying advanced data science to complex biological signals, Maxwerk Health’s research teams explore patterns associated with health, disease risk, and biological resilience.The company emphasizes scientific rigor and clinical relevance, generating high-quality research data in controlled research environments and through collaborations with hospital-based clinicians and academic institutions in Europe and the United States. Technology is positioned as an enabler of insight, not an end in itself.Two R&D Focus Areas: Precision Oncology and Healthy LongevityMaxwerk Health’s research activities are organized across two complementary R&D domains:- Precision Oncology (OncoDynamics)Through its OncoDynamics research division, Maxwerk Health conducts molecular and functional characterization of cancer biology. This work focuses on genomic profiling, ex vivo tissue analysis, and integrative data modeling to support translational oncology research and to assist oncologists with deeper biological insights into tumor behavior. All activities emphasize research collaboration and investigational approaches that reflect the complexity and heterogeneity of cancer.- Healthy Longevity and Performance (Zenith)Through Zenith, the company’s longevity-focused research platform, Maxwerk Health explores biological markers associated with metabolic function, systemic inflammation, cardiovascular health, and the human microbiome. By studying these interconnected systems, the company aims to advance scientific understanding of healthspan and biological performance, moving beyond reactive models of care toward more proactive research frameworks.Innovation: From Genomics to Digital ModelingAs part of its precision oncology research efforts, Maxwerk Health is advancing exploratory work that extends beyond traditional molecular analysis. In collaboration with MW Dynamics, a research company also founded and led by Franz Prüfer, MD, PhD, and based within the BIC deep-tech cluster in San Sebastián, at Spain’s Basque Country, the organization is pursuing an ambitious R&D initiative focused on the development of digital tumor models.Together, Maxwerk Health in Galicia, and MW Dynamics in Basque Country operate as an integrated research ecosystem along Spain’s northern coast, with complementary R&D activities. This investigational research integrates diverse data types including medical imaging, histopathology, multi-omic datasets, and selected clinical parameters to develop advanced computational simulations using agent-based artificial intelligence approaches.The objective of this work is to explore how complex biological data can be modeled to better understand tumor behavior and biological dynamics over time. By focusing on simulation and systems-level modeling, the research aims to support translational oncology efforts and provide oncologists and researchers with deeper biological context, complementing existing diagnostic and clinical workflows while respecting the central role of medical specialists in patient care.Building a Globally Integrated R&D PlatformThe new Spanish facility complements Maxwerk Health’s existing international presence and reflects the company’s commitment to building a globally integrated research ecosystem. By establishing advanced biological research capabilities in Europe while maintaining strong ties to the US scientific and academic communities, Maxwerk Health seeks to foster cross-border collaboration, knowledge exchange, and long-term innovation.About Maxwerk HealthMaxwerk Health is a research-driven healthcare company dedicated to advancing the understanding of human biology through the integration of molecular science, biotechnology, and data analytics. Through its R&D platforms and research divisions, the company focuses on precision oncology, healthy longevity, and proactive health research, working in collaboration with clinicians, hospitals, and academic institutions to translate complex biological data into meaningful scientific insight.

