Fear Free® Announces Strategic Alliance with The Farmer’s Dog as New Corporate Program Member

The alliance reflects a shared focus on advancing pet wellbeing through education and nutrition.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fear Free®, a leading organization dedicated to preventing and alleviating fear, anxiety, and stress in pets, is proud to welcome The Farmer’s Dog as its newest Corporate Program Member. This strategic alliance reflects a shared commitment to advancing the emotional and physical wellbeing of pets by equipping veterinary professionals, pet care providers, and pet parents with trusted resources and innovative solutions.

“We built The Farmer’s Dog to help people to do their best for their dogs, and veterinarians are an essential partner in that mission. Our collaboration with Fear Free is about empowering veterinarians and pet owners with the best knowledge and tools available to give their dogs the healthiest and happiest lives possible,” said Jonathan Regev, CEO and Co-founder of The Farmer’s Dog. “By combining forces, we can help ensure that every pet receives the care, nutrition, and attention they need.”

“Fear Free is about reimagining every part of the pet care experience, so animals feel safe, comfortable, and truly cared for,” said Doug Korn, CEO of Fear Free. “The Farmer’s Dog shares that same commitment by making nutrition a vital part of whole-pet wellbeing. Together, we can give veterinary professionals and pet families new ways to strengthen the human–animal bond and improve pets’ lives.”

As a Fear Free Corporate Program Member, The Farmer’s Dog joins a distinguished group of organizations that share Fear Free’s mission to enhance animal wellbeing. Through this alliance, Fear Free and The Farmer’s Dog will collaborate to provide education and resources that highlight the role of nutrition in reducing stress and supporting whole-pet health.

About Fear Free:

Founded in 2016, Fear Free is a leading organization dedicated to improving the emotional wellbeing of animals by educating and empowering those who care for them. Through certification programs and practical tools, Fear Free provides veterinary professionals, practices, and pet care providers with science-backed strategies to prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress in pets, while extending its mission to pet owners and animal welfare professionals. With hundreds of thousands of certified professionals and members worldwide, Fear Free has become a trusted standard in compassionate care. Learn more at fearfree.com.

About The Farmer's Dog:

With more than 1 billion meals served, The Farmer’s Dog is leading a revolution in pet care by providing personalized fresh meal plans designed to help dogs live longer, healthier lives. Every meal is complete and balanced, made to human-grade safety standards, portion controlled, and delivered directly to customers’ doors. Plans are developed and supported by on-staff Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists®, PhD nutritionists, and veterinarians. The Farmer’s Dog is dedicated to bringing peace of mind to dog lovers by helping them do their best for their dogs and setting the highest bar in the pet care industry. Available nationwide, only at thefarmersdog.com.

