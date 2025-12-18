Brew City Marketing Launches AI Refresh Program for AI Search, Google AI Overviews & ChatGPT Visibility

Brew City Marketing launches its AI Refresh Program for AI-driven search visibility. Danny Schlei, Co-Founder and Digital Marketing Strategist at Brew City Marketing.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brew City Marketing, a Milwaukee-based digital marketing agency founded in 2009, announced the launch of its AI Refresh Program, a high-impact website upgrade built specifically for today’s AI-driven search landscape.As platforms such as Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, voice assistants, and other AI-powered answer engines increasingly shape how customers discover businesses, traditional keyword rankings alone are no longer enough. Websites that lack clear structure, fast mobile performance, and machine-readable context are often excluded from the answers customers actually see.The AI Refresh Program helps businesses adapt to this shift by improving website speed, clarity, structured data, and credibility — without requiring a full website rebuild. The program is delivered as a focused 2–3 week upgrade designed to improve AI visibility, user experience, and conversion readiness.“Search has fundamentally changed,” said Danny Schlei, Co-Founder and Digital Marketing Strategist at Brew City Marketing. “People are asking AI systems full questions and expecting immediate answers. If your website isn’t structured so AI can clearly understand who you are, what you do, and where you operate, you may never appear — even if you still rank in traditional search results.”Leadership-Driven AI Website StrategyThe AI Refresh Program is led by Brew City Marketing’s executive team, combining strategic planning with hands-on technical execution:- Amanda Dalnodar, Founder & CEO, oversees strategic direction and client outcomes, ensuring the program supports long-term business growth and brand clarity.- Mark Dalnodar, Co-Founder and Digital Accounts Manager, leads implementation coordination, performance validation, and client communication.- Danny Schlei, Co-Founder and Digital Marketing Strategist, directs AI search optimization strategy, structured data planning, and conversion-focused messaging.What Makes a Website “AI-Ready”The AI Refresh Program focuses on the primary signals AI systems use when selecting businesses to surface in answers:- Clarity — clear service definitions, conversational FAQs, and improved information hierarchy- Context — JSON-LD structured data (schema), internal linking, and crawlable layouts- Credibility — reviews, credentials, service areas, and trust signalsTechnical enhancements include Core Web Vitals optimization, mobile performance improvements, structured data validation, homepage and key service page refreshes, and listings synchronization across more than 200 platforms using Yext.Full details on Brew City Marketing’s AI-ready website redesign program are available here: AI-ready website redesignEarly Results & Real-World ImpactEarly client results following AI Refresh implementations have shown faster mobile load times, improved Core Web Vitals scores, and increased visibility within Google AI Overviews, AI-generated summaries, and conversational search responses.Brew City Marketing is a certified Google Partner, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and consistently recognized as one of Milwaukee’s top web design and digital marketing agencies. Founded in 2009, the agency recently relocated its headquarters to 790 N Milwaukee Street in downtown Milwaukee and has helped more than 1,000 businesses grow through strategy-driven web design, Search Engine Optimization , AI search optimization, and digital advertising.Businesses interested in evaluating their AI search visibility can request a free AI Readiness Review at https://brewcitymarketing.com or by calling (414) 208-0700.

