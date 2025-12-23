Minuscule Technologies Launches Next-Gen AI Voice Support, Transforming Contact Centers via Service Cloud

Salesforce Agentforce

Minuscule Technologies introduces Agentforce Voice, integrating AI and telephony into Salesforce for enhanced phone support.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minuscule technologies, a premier Salesforce Engineering Partner, has today announced its specialized capability for implementing Agentforce Voice, revolutionizing how organizations deliver phone support. By leveraging deep expertise in Salesforce Service Cloud architecture and complex CRM Integration, the firm is transforming isolated voice channels into intelligent, data-rich assets, empowering clients to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and customer satisfaction.Agentforce Voice integrates AI and telephony into Salesforce, tackling disconnected contact center data. Our proven framework ensures seamless integration with platforms like Amazon Connect and Five9, orchestrating real-time conversation data (tone, sentiment, intent) directly into Service Cloud's unified customer record. This eliminates data silos and enables end-to-end service visibility.Core Features of Agentforce Voice ImplementationUnified Voice Data Integration: Seamlessly integrates voice transcripts and sentiments into Salesforce Service Cloud, eliminating data silos.Context-Rich Agent Handoffs: Ensures human agents receive complete conversation history and customer data when an AI hands off a call.Bespoke Customization: Tailoring the implementation of specific enterprise compliance and complex service architecture needs within the Salesforce ecosystem.Leadership Announcement“For too long, the phone was the final frontier of the digital customer journey, remaining isolated from the unified data strategies we champion in Salesforce,” said Anantharaman Veeraraghavan, Salesforce Architect at Minuscule Technologies. “Our role as an Engineering Partner is to move beyond standard configuration. We design bespoke solutions that leverage Agentforce Voice’s AI agents to manage routine inquiries and ensure that when a human agent takes over, they are armed with complete context. This level of sophisticated AI-Powered Voice Support is essential for true Contact Center Transformation, turning service teams into centers of profit and loyalty.”About Minuscule TechnologiesMinuscule Technologies is your Salesforce engineering partner, not just a consultant. We solve today’s critical enterprise challenges by modernizing legacy systems, cutting technical debt, and implementing AI-powered DevOps. We focus on smart cost optimization and seamless integrations to re-engineer your Salesforce for maximum efficiency, scale, and ROI in an AI-first market.For more information about our Implementation services, visit:

