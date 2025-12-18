223 to Spearhead the Launch of Nobody Sausage’s Ecosystem Flagship Product

223 x Nobody Sausage: Partnership between the two Web3 titans

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nobody Sausage , the globally viral character brand has partnered with 223 to launch the first-ever physical collectible line under their banner; the first in an exclusive multicategory licensing deal between the two Web3 titans.Each collectible will feature NFC technology, enabling owners to unlock digital experiences with a verifiable digital identity. This marks a foundational step in bringing real-world assets (RWA) into mainstream consumer culture. Backed by 223's technology, every item becomes more than a toy, but a digitally authenticated and interactive collectible.This partnership marks a major step in bringing web-native meme-culture into real-world fandom. Fans will now have a seamless bridge between physical merchandise and the digital space.The blind box collection will also mark the first under 223’s new partnership with Collector Crypt. This collaboration combines 223’s expertise in product development, licensing and retail with Collector Crypt’s rapidly growing digital marketplace. The drop will benefit from the strengths of both ecosystems.Since their inception, Nobody Sausage has attracted global brand collaborations with campaigns alongside major corporations including Adidas, Netflix, and Hugo Boss. Their growth proves that internet-culture humor has verified staying power in pop culture.With 223 now powering its physical expansion, Nobody Sausage also gains access to JCorp’s global retail network, the legacy company from which 223 was originally spun out. This includes international retail partners such as Walmart, Amazon and Costco. The collaboration positions Nobody Sausage for a mainstream retail presence typically reserved for established entertainment brands.“Nobody Sausage has already proven that ideas born on the internet can reach millions. With 223, our fans will be able to hold, display and own a piece of that world,” said a Nobody Sausage representative. “Through their manufacturing and retail expertise, we’re turning meme-culture into real-world collectibles that anyone can enjoy.”“223 is setting a new standard for collectibles by giving physical products a digital identity with meaningful real-world experiences,” said Cole Gurman, CEO of 223. “Nobody Sausage brings a rare mix of energy and creativity; their Web2 virality makes them a natural partner to bring this new model of collecting to life.”The Nobody Sausage Blind Box Collectible Line will go live in late December.About Nobody SausageNobody Sausage is a global meme-culture character brand created by artist Kael Cabral — originally born on social media in 2020 as a dancing animated sausage. Since then, the brand has grown into a digital entertainment phenomenon, accumulating over 33 million followers across major social platforms and generating billions of views. Through collaborations with brands like Adidas, Netflix, Sephora and Hugo Boss, Nobody Sausage has proven its cultural relevance and commercial appeal. In 2025 the brand expanded into Web3 with the launch of its native token $NOBODY, aimed at bringing its vast Web2 audience into crypto-native experiences and fandom.About 223Spinout venture of JCorp, 223 is a leading IP incubator, global master licensee, and dynamic marketplace specializing in NFC-enabled, phygital collectibles. As an IP monetization engine, 223 transforms physical products into interactive digital experiences--unlocking new value across fandom, retail, and culture. Alongside established IP, 223 cultivates a portfolio of breakout brands, giving partners early access to tomorrow's cultural hits.

