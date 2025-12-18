The Gift of Movement: Girls on the Run Receives Grant from Life Time Foundation

Grant to support Girls on the Run councils nationwide

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girls on the Run International (GOTRI) today announced a $57,000 grant from the Life Time Foundation , the 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH). The funding will be distributed to local Girls on the Run councils across the United States, expanding access to programs that help girls in grades 3-8 build confidence, connection, and lifelong healthy habits. In addition to the grant, Life Time’s Women Empowering Leadership (WELL) affinity group is hosting product donation drives.Throughout December, WELL chapters at more than 30 Life Time athletic country club locations across the United States will facilitate product donation drives to collect materials and create running kits for Girls on the Run participants. Each kit will include essential items like socks, hair ties, and colorful shoelaces, along with a handwritten note of encouragement.This collaboration brings together two powerful mission-driven organizations: Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident through physical activity and life skills development, while WELL empowers women at Life Time to lead boldly and support one another. Together, they are creating a ripple effect of empowerment that connects women and girls through movement and shared purpose.With programming delivered in diverse communities throughout North America, Girls on the Run provides an inclusive, positive youth development experience that follows an evidence-based curriculum. The lessons, led by trained, caring coaches, blend movement-based games, skill-building activities, and group discussions on relevant topics. The grant from the Life Time Foundation and running kits created by WELL members will help local councils remove financial barriers to expand impact and ensure that more girls, regardless of circumstance, can participate in the transformative programs Girls on the Run offers.“Life Time Foundation’s generosity, together with support from WELL members, offers new opportunities to reach girls nationwide with our life-changing programs,” said Liz Wian, chief development officer at Girls on the Run International. “This partnership advances our shared belief in the transformative impact of movement and community. Thanks to Life Time Foundation and WELL members, more girls will build confidence, discover the joy of movement, and pursue lifelong wellness, and we are profoundly grateful for their investment.”“Running is more than exercise. It’s a path to confidence, resilience, and joy,” said Sarah Emola, director of the Life Time Foundation. “This partnership perfectly reflects our shared commitments to empowerment and movement. By connecting WELL members with Girls on the Run councils, we are creating opportunities for women and girls to inspire one another and experience the power of movement, together.”About Girls on the RunGirls on the Run creates and offers empowering after-school programs designed for girls in grades 3 to 8. The nonprofit helps participants build confidence, increase physical activity, and develop life skills like managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships. With the support of trained coaches, team members activate their limitless potential through a blend of physical activities and engaging lessons. The research-based curriculum explores topics relevant to 8- to 13-year-old girls, such as building resiliency and standing up for oneself and others. The program includes a Community Impact Project and culminates with a celebratory 5K. Since 1996, Girls on the Run has served more than 2.7 million girls across all 50 states and Canada. Discover more at girlsontherun.org.# # #

