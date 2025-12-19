Osteoporosis Drugs Global Market Report 2025_Segments Osteoporosis Drugs Global Market Report 2025_Drivers Osteoporosis Drugs Global Market Report 2025_Region

The Business Research Company's Osteoporosis Drug Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osteoporosis Drugs Market to Surpass $16 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Drugs For Rheumatoid Arthritis market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $70 billion by 2029, with Osteoporosis Drugs to represent around 23% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,355 billion by 2029, the Osteoporosis Drugs market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Osteoporosis Drugs Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the osteoporosis drugs market in 2029, valued at $6,525 million. The market is expected to grow from $5,606 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increasing aging population, rising prevalence of osteoporosis and health insurance expansion.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the osteoporosis drugs market in 2029, valued at $6,254 million. The market is expected to grow from $5,384 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increasing personalized medicine, economic growth in emerging markets and increase in bone fractures and comorbidities.

Request a free sample of the Osteoporosis Drugs Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9102&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Osteoporosis Drugs Market in 2029?

The osteoporosis drugs market is segmented by type into bisphosphonates, selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), RANK ligand inhibitors, parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, sclerostin inhibitor and other drug class. The bisphosphonates market will be the largest segment of the osteoporosis drugs market segmented by type, accounting for 34% or $5,513 million of the total in 2029. The bisphosphonates market will be supported by its ability to effectively slow bone loss and reduce the risk of fractures in patients, cost-effectiveness, strong clinical guidelines, multiple administration routes, reduced frequency of dosage and regulatory approvals and endorsements and ongoing research and development.

The osteoporosis drugs market is segmented by administration into oral and injectable. The oral market will be the largest segment of the osteoporosis drugs market segmented by administration, accounting for 55% or $8,835 million of the total in 2029. The oral market will be supported by ease of administration, patient convenience, wide availability of medications, lower treatment costs, minimal need for medical supervision and accessibility for home-based treatment.

The osteoporosis drugs market is segmented by distribution channel into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and online sales. The hospital pharmacies market will be the largest segment of the osteoporosis drugs market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 41% or $6,624 million of the total in 2029. The hospital pharmacies market will be supported by access to specialized medications, availability of advanced treatment options, support for complex cases and severe osteoporosis, efficient management of injectable therapies, comprehensive patient monitoring, centralized supply chain management and support for emergency osteoporosis interventions.

The osteoporosis drugs market is segmented by application into primary osteoporosis and secondary osteoporosis. The primary osteoporosis market will be the largest segment of the osteoporosis drugs market segmented by application, accounting for 77% or $12,321 million of the total in 2029. The primary osteoporosis market will be supported by advancements in diagnostic tools, availability of effective treatments, strong clinical guidelines supporting primary treatment, increasing number of osteoporosis-related fractures, broad range of drug options for first-line treatment, emphasis on preventive care and support from healthcare professionals in early diagnosis.

What is the expected CAGR for the Osteoporosis Drugs Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the osteoporosis drugs market leading up to 2029 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape patient care, fracture prevention, and long-term bone health management worldwide.

Increasing Aging Population- The increasing emphasis on aging population will become a key driver of growth in the osteoporosis drugs market by 2029. Osteoporosis weakens bones, heightening fracture risk. It primarily affects postmenopausal women and older men, with prevalence rising due to an aging population. The growing aging population increases the risk of fractures, particularly hip and vertebral fractures, driving demand for preventive and therapeutic osteoporosis medications. This rising need contributes to the expanding market for osteoporosis treatments. As a result, the growing aging population is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure- The growing focus on healthcare expenditure will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the osteoporosis drugs market by 2029. Increased healthcare spending enhances R&D efforts for osteoporosis treatments, enabling pharmaceutical companies to develop more effective and innovative drugs. Increased healthcare spending enhances access to medical services, diagnostic tools and treatments, driving earlier diagnoses and improved management of osteoporosis. This boost in patient care raises demand for osteoporosis medications. Consequently, the growing focus on healthcare expenditure is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Economic Growth in Emerging Markets- The expanding integration of growth in emerging markets processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the osteoporosis drugs market by 2029. As economic growth in emerging markets boosts healthcare spending, enhances medical service access and raises awareness of osteoporosis, the demand for osteoporosis medications is expected to rise. This growth in healthcare infrastructure and improved awareness will contribute to the expansion of the osteoporosis drug market in these regions. Therefore, the economic growth in emerging markets is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Rising Prevalence Of Osteoporosis- The increasing emphasis on prevalence of osteoporosis will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the osteoporosis drugs market by 2029. Lifestyle factors like poor diet, sedentary behavior, smoking and alcohol consumption contribute to the rising prevalence of osteoporosis. Increasing life expectancy has expanded the population at risk, driving higher demand for osteoporosis medications. Growing awareness of bone health and preventive care has intensified focus on osteoporosis treatment. Consequently, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Osteoporosis Drugs report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/osteoporosis-drugs-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Osteoporosis Drugs Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the primary osteoporosis drugs market, the injectable osteoporosis drugs market, the osteoporosis drugs in retail pharmacies market, and the osteoporosis drugs for bisphosphonate treatment market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in drug formulations, increasing adoption of oral and hospital-administered therapies, rising prevalence of osteoporosis, and expanding geriatric populations worldwide. This growth reflects the accelerating development and adoption of targeted osteoporosis treatments, improved patient compliance, and enhanced integration of pharmaceuticals with hospital pharmacy services, fueling transformative growth within the broader osteoporosis therapeutics industry.

The primary osteoporosis market is projected to grow by $2,246 million, the injectable osteoporosis drugs market by $1,411 million, the osteoporosis drugs in retail pharmacies market by $1,126 million, and the osteoporosis drugs for bisphosphonate treatment market by $1,074 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.