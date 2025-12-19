New Gardening App Helps Gardeners Never Forget What to Do — or When to Do It

Every other gardening app all rolled into one easy to use format with voice activation and no ads!

This app is about helping gardeners stay organised and confident, without overcomplicating the process.” — Simon Adams

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Growing Companion offers personalised guidance, frost alerts, and hands-free logging for gardeners of all levelsDiary of an Organic Grower has announced the launch of Your Growing Companion, a new gardening app designed to help gardeners stay organised, protect plants, and manage their gardens more effectively throughout the year.Created by organic gardener and content creator Simon Adams, the app brings together practical tools that reflect real-world growing challenges, from remembering seasonal tasks to responding quickly to frost risk.Key features include a personalised garden assistant that tracks seasonal tasks and planting schedules, voice activation for hands-free logging and requests, location-based frost alerts, and the ability for users to add and track their own plant varieties with photos and notes.Your Growing Companion is aimed at gardeners who want simple, practical support rather than complex systems, whether they are growing on an allotment, in a home garden, or on a smallholding.Simon Adams said:“This app is for people who enjoy gardening but don’t want to feel overwhelmed by it. It’s about growing smarter, not harder. Everything in the app comes from real experience and the mistakes I’ve made myself over the years.”The app is available now with a 7-day free trial, and a limited-time lifetime access option for users who sign up during December.Early users have praised the app’s clear layout, practical focus, and ability to adapt to individual gardens rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all approach.About Simon AdamsSimon Adams is an organic gardener and the creator of Diary of an Organic Grower. Through his YouTube channel and digital tools, he documents his journey toward a more self-sufficient, sustainable way of growing food and shares practical knowledge for gardeners of all experience levels.Media contact:Simon AdamsEmail: simon@diaryofanorganicgrower.comWebsite: diaryofanorganicgrower.com

