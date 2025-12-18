Cool Hand Movers to Offer Free NYC Furniture Pickup for Reuse for Refugees Day

The husband and wife team behind Cool Hand Movers in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Cool Hand Movers will host Reuse for Refugees Day on January 6, 2026, offering free pickup and delivery of preapproved furniture throughout New York City.

On Reuse for Refugees Day, our team is dedicated to picking up as many donations as possible at no cost to donors. We can all help build community & support immigrants making a home in New York.” — Ashley Graber

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cool Hand Movers will host Reuse for Refugees Day on January 6, 2026, offering free pickup and delivery of preapproved furniture from select New York City neighborhoods. All approved donations will be delivered to Ruth’s Refuge to help furnish homes for newly arrived refugee and asylee families.

The one-day event builds on Cool Hand Movers’ ongoing Reuse for Refugees program and reflects the company’s mission to help all New Yorkers feel at home, including those arriving in the city for the first time. By donating its trucks, crew time, and logistics for the day, Cool Hand Movers is making it easier for New Yorkers to pass along quality furniture and household items that can immediately support families settling into new apartments.

“Reuse for Refugees is something we run year round at a steep discount, because we believe donating furniture should be easy and accessible during a move,” said Ashley Graber, co-owner of Cool Hand Movers. “On Reuse for Refugees Day, our team is dedicated to picking up as many donations as possible at no cost to donors. It’s one small way we can help build community and support immigrants who are working to make a home in New York.”

New York City residents can apply in advance through Cool Hand Movers’ website. Submissions are reviewed for condition and usefulness, and approved donors receive a scheduled pickup window on January 6.

On the event day, Cool Hand Movers handles all logistics at no cost, delivering items directly to Ruth’s Refuge. Priority donations include sofas, dressers, and dining tables and chairs in gently used condition.

For many refugee and asylee families, securing an apartment is only the first step. Donated furniture and housewares help turn empty spaces into livable homes while also keeping usable items out of landfills.

Event Details Event: Reuse for Refugees

Date: January 6, 2026

Location: Select NYC neighborhoods based on demand

Cost: Free pickup and delivery for approved items

How to Sign Up: Submit the form at https://www.coolhandmovers.com/reuse-for-refugees-day-2026

About

About Cool Hand Movers Cool Hand Movers is a Brooklyn moving company serving New York City. Known for careful, people-first service, the company believes moving is about more than transporting boxes. Its work is rooted in helping people feel settled and at home in their neighborhoods, and in using the moments around moving to support the wider community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.