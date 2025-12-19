Health Turkiye Platform Offers New Assurance for International Patients; Dr. Resul Yaman Clinic Listed as Accredited

Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Turkiye Platform Offers New Assurance for International Patients; Dr. Resul Yaman Clinic Listed as AccreditedThe Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey continues to implement comprehensive regulations in the field of health tourism, with the purpose of raising standards of international healthcare services.The Ministry conducts extensive inspections of clinics and hospitals within the scope of the “Healthcare Quality Standards Accreditation,” which was created to ensure that foreign patients receive safe and qualified services.In this regard, at the end of such inspections, health tourism authorization certificates are given to healthcare institutions that comply with the established criteria. Legally, it is not possible to admit international patients by the clinics that do not have this certificate.The Health Turkiye platform, one of the important steps taken by the new regulations, serves as a vehicle to ensure foreign patients get access to safe healthcare services. Only those clinics and hospitals that successfully completed the Ministry of Health's accreditation process have been made members of the platform.The health tourism authorization certificates of non-member healthcare institutions are suspended. This website allows patients to check doctors' experience and get information about clinics. It also allows patients to report any dissatisfaction with the service. Moreover, it is both easy to use and multilingual.Accredited Care and Advanced TechniquesIn this context, Dr. Resul Yaman Hair Transplant Clinic is one of the leading hair restoration centers in Turkey in terms of its accreditation and standards of clinical practice. Dr. Resul Yaman has more than 16 years of experience.The doctor is regarded as an expert in natural hairline design. His success with natural hairline design also makes him the favorite option for those women who face female pattern hair loss, too. He does successful hair replacement procedures, especially for Afro women exposed to traction alopecia. This is also for some women with a big forehead caused by a receding hairline.In cases of male pattern baldness at Norwood levels 6–7, the extraction methodology is used to reduce the possibility of overharvesting. The surgeon applies the transition zone approach in the donor area. And this technique allows for harvesting grafts at different rates according to density. Moreover, beard and chest hair can be used as secondary donor sources where required.Enhanced Precision and Efficiency with the Yaman ImplanterIn relation to the Yaman implanter, the doctor's innovative work applied in the DHI hair transplant procedure, he says: "It is a tool that implants the hair follicles into the recipient area with great precision without using another pushing instrument. One of the reasons for the increased graft survival rate and the very natural-looking hairline results is the Yaman implanter that I developed."With the controlled application system offered by the this implanter, the surgeon has much greater control over the angle, direction, and depth of the implantation than previously possible. This advanced device significantly enhances the way that the newly implanted grafts merge with the patient's existing hair - it gives them a very natural and blended look.Using the Yaman implanter helps reduce overall procedure time due to it eliminating the need for using another implantation tool in addition to this implanter.This makes the surgical workflow much seamless; hence, the medical staff can invest more time and energy in achieving an ideal graft implantation that will improve their survival chances. Because of all the features described above, the Yaman implanter is ideal for state-of-the-art and quality hair restoration techniques.Doctor-Involved Hair Transplant ApproachDr. Yaman is considered an advocate of the doctor-involved model of hair surgery and is valued for taking a stand against solely technician-performed procedures.In hair restoration surgery, active physician involvement is essential to ensure patient safety and to achieve natural, long-lasting results. Key steps in hair transplant Turkey , including hairline planning, the calculation of density, angulation and direction, and highly precise incisions, must be performed by an experienced surgeon.Responsible clinics limit their daily patient volume and ensure continuous physician presence throughout the procedure. Upholding these standards, Dr. Resul Yaman rejects solely “teammate” practices and is recognized on the Health Turkiye platform for his ethical, doctor-involved approach.

