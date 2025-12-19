Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market to Surpass $11 billion in 2029. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $10,759 billion by 2029, the Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market in 2029, valued at $4,544 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,185 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising drug abuse cases and mergers and acquisitions.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market in 2029, valued at $4,043 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,871 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expansion of rehabilitation and treatment centers and growing healthcare awareness.

What will be Largest Segment in the Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market in 2029?

The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is segmented by product and service into analyzers, rapid testing devices, consumables and laboratory services. The consumables market will be the largest segment of the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market segmented by product and services, accounting for 41% or $4,547 million of the total in 2029. The consumables market will be supported by rising demand for frequent and large-scale testing in various settings, increasing adoption of disposable test kits ensuring hygiene and accuracy, advancements in reagent formulations improving test sensitivity, growing preference for cost-effective and efficient sample collection methods, expanding research on novel drug detection markers and the surge in government and private sector initiatives to curb drug abuse.

The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is segmented by sample type into urine, hair, oral fluid, breath and other sample types. The urine market will be the largest segment of the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market segmented by sample type, accounting for 35% or $3,842 million of the total in 2029. The urine market will be supported by widespread acceptance of urine testing due to its non-invasive nature and ease of collection, high reliability in detecting recent drug use, regulatory mandates favoring urine-based drug screening in workplaces and rehabilitation centers, increasing adoption in law enforcement and probation programs, advancements in immunoassay and chromatography techniques improving test sensitivity and the cost-effectiveness of urine drug testing compared to alternative methods.

The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is segmented by application into pain management, criminal justice and workplace screening. The pain management market will be the largest segment of the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market segmented by application, accounting for 43% or $4,696 million of the total in 2029. The pain management market will be supported by increasing prevalence of opioid addiction and prescription drug abuse, rising demand for regular drug monitoring among patients on controlled medications, growing adoption of drug screening in pain management clinics, regulatory requirements enforcing stricter monitoring of pain medications, advancements in testing methods enhancing the detection of prescription and illicit drugs and the integration of drug testing protocols into pain management treatment plans.

The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, forensic laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market segmented by end user, accounting for 34% or $3,742 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals market will be supported by the rising number of emergency cases related to drug overdose, increasing integration of drug testing in routine clinical diagnostics, growing adoption of toxicology screening in hospitals for effective patient management, advancements in laboratory-based testing improving diagnostic accuracy, expanding research on drug metabolism and toxicity in clinical environments and regulatory mandates for drug screening in healthcare settings.

What is the expected CAGR for the Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape clinical diagnostics, workplace safety programs, and public health monitoring systems worldwide.

Growing Healthcare Awareness- The growing healthcare awareness will become a key driver of growth in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market by 2029. Early detection and prevention of substance abuse are increasing the demand for drugs of abuse (DOA) testing. Governments and healthcare providers are implementing drug screening programs in workplaces, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Increased public knowledge about addiction risks is also encouraging more people to undergo drug testing. As a result, the growing healthcare awareness is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Road Safety Concerns - The rise in road safety concerns will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market by 2029. Impaired driving due to substance abuse poses significant risks, leading to increased demand for drugs of abuse (DOA) testing. Governments and law enforcement agencies are implementing testing protocols to ensure safer roads. The demand is also fueled by heightened awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs. Consequently, the rise in road safety concerns capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Drug Smuggling And Trafficking - The rise in drug smuggling and trafficking within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market by 2029. Authorities are increasingly focused on combating illegal drug use and distribution, driving the demand for Drugs of Abuse (DOA) testing. Enhanced border security and detection measures require more accurate and efficient testing solutions. This trend is further fueled by the growing sophistication of drug trafficking networks. Therefore, this rise in drug smuggling and trafficking operations is projected to supporting to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Rehabilitation And Treatment Centers - The expansion of rehabilitation and treatment centers will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market by 2029. Rehabilitation and treatment centers require accurate Drugs of Abuse (DOA) testing to monitor recovery and prevent relapse. With the increasing number of facilities, the need for reliable testing solutions is growing. Effective testing is essential for supporting patient care and treatment outcomes. Consequently, the expansion of rehabilitation and treatment centers strategies is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing for pain management market, the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing and consumables market, the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing in hospitals market, and the urine based drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for rapid and accurate substance abuse detection, expanding adoption in clinical and forensic settings, and increased regulatory focus on patient safety and compliance. This growth reflects the accelerating need for reliable, high-throughput, and cost-effective DOA testing solutions across healthcare, rehabilitation, and workplace safety applications, fueling sustained expansion within the broader drugs of abuse testing industry.

The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing for pain management market is projected to grow by $1,640 million, the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing and consumables market by $1,623 million, the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing in hospitals market by $1,403 million, and the urine based drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market by $1,273 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

