2025 London Design Awards Announces the Designs of the Year for Season 2: Recognising Excellence in Global Design

The 2025 London Design Awards: Season 2 officially announces this year’s winners, celebrating remarkable achievements across creative design worldwide.

The London Design Awards celebrates designers whose achievements represent more than success in competition, but also the pursuit of progress and the essence of excellence in the global design field.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 London Design Awards: Season 2 officially announces this year’s winners, celebrating remarkable achievements across creative design worldwide. Organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competition recognises designers, brands, and studios that exemplify the perfect balance between innovation, purpose, and aesthetic intelligence in modern design.

2025 Designs of the Year & Featured Winners: Season 2

With over 6,000 entries spanning more than 40 countries, this year’s submissions reflect an extraordinary breadth of cultural perspectives, design philosophies, and creative ambition. From breakthrough architectural concepts to refined product innovations, the 2025 cohort demonstrates how design continues to shape the way we live, work, and experience the world.

Among them, the Designs of the Year represent the highest level of achievement — works that not only excel in craft and execution, but also redefine the boundaries of creativity and set new benchmarks for the global design community.

1. Interior Design of the Year – Floating Radiance by IMS wedding

2. Architectural Design of the Year – Guangzhou Baiyun Airport Expressway Toll Station by Architectural Design & Research Institute of South China University of Technology Co., Ltd.

3. Product Design of the Year – ORA 5 by GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

4. Packaging Design of the Year – Tang Dynasty Series by YuDian Design Co., Ltd

5. Conceptual Design of the Year – 2025 JASON ZHANG FUTURE·LIVE LEAVE FOR 1982 WORLD TOUR by Beijing EmbraceLive Cultural Communication Co., Ltd

6. Landscape Design of the Year – Hengchuang Dingyao · Half Hidden by BLUES

Beyond these achievements, the award also recognises exceptional featured winners representing outstanding achievements across worldwide design. This includes both direct submissions from designers, studios, and creative teams, such as GLAMROUS co.,ltd., Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Alibaba.com, Oct Entertainment, B’IN LIVE CO., LTD., Geely Automobile Research Institute (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., Matrix Design, MINISO, HZS Design Holding Company Limited, Vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd., as well as indirect entries submitted by brands, developers, and clients, including FC Bayern Munich, Vans, Shell, HAMAKURA-STYLE Store Production Inc., Scentre Group-Westfield Sydney, China National Tennis Center, Charlotte Tilbury, and more, each reflecting the enduring influence of design in today’s industry.

For the complete list of winners, visit https://thelondondesignawards.com/winner.php.

Evaluation by a Distinguished Jury

Entries were evaluated by an international panel of design experts, including Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Arin Bhowmick (United States), Jeremy Smith (New Zealand), Khaled Abdul Hamid Elnems (United Arab Emirates), Pal Pang (United Kingdom), Lichen Ding (China), and many others through a blind judging process emphasising creativity, originality, functionality, and visual impact. This rigorous evaluation reinforces the award’s commitment to authentic recognition and professional credibility.

“Each winning entry this year has showcased how designs can go pass its limits,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “The London Design Awards celebrates designers whose achievements represent more than success in competition, but also the pursuit of progress and the essence of excellence in the global design field.”

2026 London Design Awards Now Open for Entries

With the conclusion of this year’s cycle, the 2026 London Design Awards is now officially open for submissions, welcoming architects, designers, brands, and studios from across the globe. The competition will continue to honour excellence across Architectural, Interior, Product, Packaging, Landscape, and UX/UI Design, while expanding further with the introduction of a new Video category — created to spotlight the growing influence of visual storytelling in design, and to attract a broader spectrum of creative talent worldwide.

Entrants are encouraged to submit before the Early Bird Deadline on 29 January 2026 for preferential rates, with the Final Extension Deadline falling on 8 May 2026, and results to be announced on 26 June 2026.

About London Design Awards

The London Design Awards is an international competition that recognises exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide. Honouring designs that are truly exceptional in the visualisation of creative influence, the award sets out to promote the works of brilliant designers involved in the fields of interior, architectural, product, packaging, conceptual, user interface, user experience, communication and services, bringing everlasting fame to those who would surpass the industry.

