Seven Corbett Resort Announces New Destination Wedding Package in Jim Corbett

Jim Corbett Resort

INDIA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The resort unveils an all-inclusive wedding program for up to 100 guests, offering wedding, décor and ceremonies with all accommodation under a single standardized rate.Today Seven Corbett Resort introduced a special destination wedding package designed to host extensive family celebrations focused on eco-friendly themes near the Jim Corbett National Park . This package facilitates accommodation for up to 100 guests in 28 rooms complete with décor of the air for a wedding and a range of ceremonial items, including dhol, garlands, phoolon-ki-chadar, and fireworks for the bride's entry.The package is available to be booked right away. And it is made to reduce logistical complexity for clients managing multi-events in traditional weddings. The package breaks down various charges for each ritual in favor of an event-wise packaging where functions for sangeet, mehandi, haldi, varmala, and the wedding ceremony are all included in a basic rate along with noted deliverables. With the increasing popularity of outdoor and eco-friendly wedding venues nationwide, industry surveys and search data indicate a persistent demand for the most fashionable outdoor wedding locations.Overview of the PackageThe package includes welcome arrangements with tilak and live dhol, facilitated check-ins for guests, buffet dining across the stay, and evening refreshments. The resort provides event decor for all the wedding-related functions, including thematic backdrops, mandap installation, selfie points and also varmala stage design. Also the DJ is included for musical segments with allocated evenings for gala dinners. Ceremonial items include garlands, basic fireworks for the reception, and a flower girl spread. The resort also makes available services for the band and baraat-gaddi, which are generally outsourced and billed separately in most wedding packages. Families are expected to make the arrangements for their makeup artists, mehandi wallah, photographer, and officiant for the ceremony.Industry Trends and Market RelevanceJim Corbett has emerged as a popular place for domestic destination weddings owing to its proximity to Northern metros and beautiful landscapes. The data of the hospitality sector from the last years supports a tangible growth in the wedding segment while getting tourism earnings jacked up and opening livelihood gateways in nomadic but steadily growing supporting service sectors.Guest Capacity and Operational NotesThis package allows for accommodation for 28 rooms for a maximum of approximately 100 persons aligned with the accommodation limits. Meals are fixed and provided with buffet breakfast, lunch, gala dinners, and evening refreshments. Live counters may be added as per prevalence based on the resort's operating standards. The event locations, consisting of lawns, covered halls, and specified ceremony zones, shall be allotted as per the series of events chosen by the client. Since wedding-specific events differ,The resort emphasized that events can be shuffled around in the schedule without changing the entire package price, provided that the inclusions remain within the package coverage.Environmental and Regional ConsiderationsThe weddings in conservation forest corridors are expected to follow the sound, waste, and conservation guidelines as set by the local authorities. The resort claims that its processes align with the norms and that firework displays that are included within the package are low-intensity and permissible according to regional guidelines. The demand for celebrations near ecologically sensitive zones continues to rise, with industry observers stressing the importance of sustainable event planning, mitigation of community impacts, and requiring vendors to adhere to green practices.About Seven CorbettLocated near Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, Seven Corbett is an exclusive retreat. The property offers boutique accommodation, individualized nature adventures, and ecotourism initiatives that focus solely on the sustainable and community-oriented aspects of tourism. Giving comfort to the guests and unearthing the legacy of India's National Park with sweeping nature adventure tourism.Media ContactEmail: booking@sevencorbett.comPhone: +91-817-870-5900Website: https://www.sevencorbett.com/

