President Cyril Ramaphosa receives interim report of Madlanga Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on, Wednesday 17 December 2025, received an interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

President Ramaphosa established the Commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, in July 2025.

President Ramaphosa will study the interim report while the Commission, which is in recess, prepares to hear further testimony from new witnesses or persons who have previously testified.

President Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation for the interim report as well as his expectation that the Commission will, as part of its terms of reference, refer actions thought to be criminal acts for prosecution.

