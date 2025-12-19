generative ai in media and entertainment market share Generative AI In Media And Entertainment Market Size Generative AI In Media And Entertainment Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Generative AI In Media And Entertainment Market In 2029

Expected to grow to $6.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Generative AI In Media And Entertainment Market to Surpass $6 billion in 2029. In comparison, the AI In Media & Entertainment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $71 billion by 2029, with Generative AI In Media And Entertainment to represent around 8% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Generative AI In Media And Entertainment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Generative AI In Media And Entertainment Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the generative AI in media and entertainment market in 2029, valued at $2,134 million. The market is expected to grow from $743 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of AI in content creation and favorable government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Generative AI In Media And Entertainment Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the generative AI in media and entertainment market in 2029, valued at $1,902 million. The market is expected to grow from $655 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the favourable government initiatives and increasing adoption of virtual assistants.

Request a free sample of theGenerative AI In Media And Entertainment Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15187&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Generative AI In Media And Entertainment Market in 2029?

The generative AI in media and entertainment market is segmented by type into text-to-image generation, image-to-image generation, music generation, video generation, 3-dimensional modeling and animation and other types. The text-to-image generation market will be the largest segment of the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by type, accounting for 34% or $2,066 million of the total in 2029. The text-to-image generation market will be supported by advancements in deep learning, increasing demand for AI-generated visual content, enhanced creative workflows and the rising adoption of AI-powered tools in advertising, gaming and digital media production.

The generative AI in media and entertainment market is segmented by offerings into solution and services. The solution market will be the largest segment of the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by offering, accounting for 84% or $5,064 million of the total in 2029. The solution market will be supported by advancements in AI-powered content creation tools, increasing demand for automated media production, integration of generative models in creative workflows and the rising adoption of AI-driven platforms for video, image, music and text generation across industries and internet penetration.

The generative AI in media and entertainment market is segmented by deployment mode into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud-based market will be the largest segment of the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 84% or $5,068 million of the total in 2029. The cloud-based market will be supported by scalability and flexibility of cloud computing, increasing demand for AI-driven content creation accessible from anywhere, cost efficiency in storage and processing and the integration of cloud-based AI models for real-time media generation and collaboration.

The generative AI in media and entertainment market is segmented by application into gaming, film and television, advertising and marketing, music and sound production, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) and other applications. The gaming market will be the largest segment of the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by application, accounting for 24% or $1,426 million of the total in 2029. The gaming market will be supported by advancements in AI-driven character generation, procedural content creation, enhanced realism in game environments, adaptive storytelling and the growing demand for immersive and personalized gaming experiences and adoption of AI.

What is the expected CAGR for the Generative AI In Media And Entertainment Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the generative AI in media and entertainment market leading up to 2029 is 27%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Generative AI In Media And Entertainment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global generative AI in media and entertainment market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape equipment uptime, operational efficiency, and asset lifecycle management across industries worldwide.

Growing Demand For Cloud Computing - The growing demand for cloud computing will become a key driver of growth in the generative AI in media and entertainment market by 2029. By enabling media companies to deploy AI solutions without heavy upfront investments in hardware. Additionally, cloud-based AI tools facilitate remote collaboration, allowing creative teams to work seamlessly from different locations. As a result, the growing demand for cloud computing is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption Of AI In Content Creation - The rising adoption of ai in content creation will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the generative AI in media and entertainment market by 2029. By enabling content creators to produce high-quality visuals, music, scripts and animations faster and more cost-effectively. By automating repetitive tasks such as video editing, voiceover generation and background score creation, AI allows creators to focus on storytelling and innovation. Consequently, the rising adoption of ai in content creation capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Usage of Artificial Intelligence - The increasing usage of artificial intelligence within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the generative AI in media and entertainment market by 2029. By enabling creators to generate realistic visuals, dynamic audio and engaging narratives with minimal manual intervention. This allows media companies to scale content production rapidly while maintaining quality. Therefore, this increasing usage of artificial intelligence across digital manufacturing operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Government Initiatives For Generative AI - The government initiatives for generative AI will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the generative AI in media and entertainment market by 2029. As it supports startups, media companies and creative professionals in integrating generative AI tools for content creation, visual effects and interactive media. Consequently, the government initiatives for generative AI strategies is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.



Access the detailed Generative AI In Media And Entertainment report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-in-media-and-entertainment-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Generative AI In Media And Entertainment Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cloud-based generative AI in media and entertainment market, the generative AI in media and entertainment solutions market, the VR & AR driven generative AI in media and entertainment market and the generative AI in media and entertainment text-to-image solutions market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $11 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in content automation, immersive media experiences, enhanced creativity tools, and personalized audience engagement. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of generative AI technologies that enable real-time content creation, interactive storytelling, and innovative visual experiences, fueling transformative growth within the broader media and entertainment AI industry.

The cloud-based generative AI in media and entertainment market is projected to grow by $3,779 million, the generative AI in media and entertainment solutions market by $3,766 million, the VR & AR driven generative AI in media and entertainment market by $1,825 million and the generative AI in media and entertainment text-to-image solutions market by $1,460 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.