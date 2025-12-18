Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo conducts oversight visit to Upington, 19 Dec

In continuation of the Safer Festive Season Operations in the Northern Cape, the Deputy Minister of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo, MP will on Friday, 19 December 2025, undertake a focused oversight visit to Upington in the ZF Mgcawu District.

The visit forms part of government’s comprehensive efforts to enhance police visibility, reinforce law-enforcement preparedness, and intensify crime-prevention initiatives during the festive season, as communities move towards a safe and secure start to the 2026 New Year.

The Deputy Minister and a National delegation will be joined by the SAPS provincial management, led by Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola.

The delegation will evaluate the implementation and impact of the province’s Safer Festive Season operational plans, with specific attention given to operational deployments, crime-prevention strategies, partnership policing, compliance inspections, and community engagement.

The operations will further include participation from key stakeholders and local leadership.

The delegation will engage with police members deployed on the ground and interact directly with community members and local businesses.

Phase 1: Multi-Disciplinary Parade

Venue: N14 Weigh Bridge

Time: 09:00

Date: 19 December 2025

Followed by activities that will unfold during the inspection visit.

Enquiries:

Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien

Cell: 082 555 1800

Colonel Cherelle Ehlers

Cell: 082 448 5179