Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,800 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo conducts oversight visit to Upington, 19 Dec

In continuation of the Safer Festive Season Operations in the Northern Cape, the Deputy Minister of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo, MP will on Friday, 19 December 2025, undertake a focused oversight visit to Upington in the ZF Mgcawu District.

The visit forms part of government’s comprehensive efforts to enhance police visibility, reinforce law-enforcement preparedness, and intensify crime-prevention initiatives during the festive season, as communities move towards a safe and secure start to the 2026 New Year.

The Deputy Minister and a National delegation will be joined by the SAPS provincial management, led by Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola.

The delegation will evaluate the implementation and impact of the province’s Safer Festive Season operational plans, with specific attention given to operational deployments, crime-prevention strategies, partnership policing, compliance inspections, and community engagement.

The operations will further include participation from key stakeholders and local leadership.

The delegation will engage with police members deployed on the ground and interact directly with community members and local businesses.

Phase 1: Multi-Disciplinary Parade
Venue: N14 Weigh Bridge
Time: 09:00
Date: 19 December 2025

Followed by activities that will unfold during the inspection visit.

Enquiries:
Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien
Cell: 082 555 1800

Colonel Cherelle Ehlers
Cell: 082 448 5179

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo conducts oversight visit to Upington, 19 Dec

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.