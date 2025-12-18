CRL Rights Commission briefs media on mechanisms and strategies to facilitate ethics and accountability, 19 Dec

Members of the media are invited to an urgent and significant press conference to be addressed by the Section 22 Ad Hoc committee for the Christian Sector. Among its members are: Council of African Independent Churches (CAIC), Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church, Gauteng Nazareth Baptist Church, Ginyezinye Nazareth Baptist Church, Moral Regeneration Movement, Rhema Baptist Church, South African Council of Churches, St Engenas Zion Christian Church, The Evangelical Alliance of South Africa, Thembezinhle Nazareth Baptist Church, Zion Christian Church.

This committee has been appointed with the mandate to organise broad consultations and conduct dialogues that will result in mechanisms and strategies to facilitate ethics and accountability.

Some of the key issues to be addressed at this press briefing include, among other things, its mandate, the challenges encountered, and the planned interventions.

The details are as follows:

Date: 19 December 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: 33 Hoofd Street, Forum IV, Braampark, Braamfontein

