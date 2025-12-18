Biopreservation Market Set to Surge as Cell & Gene Therapy Demand Accelerates Through 2032 | DataM Intelligence

Biopreservation Market

The Biopreservation Market is expected to grow at a Significant CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The Biopreservation Market is gaining strong momentum as demand for cell therapies, regenerative medicine, and advanced sample storage solutions continues to rise globally.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overview of the Market:The Biopreservation Market has emerged as one of the most transformative segments in modern biotechnology, primarily driven by the increasing demand to safely store, transport, and preserve biological materials for research, therapeutics, reproductive medicine, and clinical applications. Biopreservation techniques involve using controlled freezing, refrigeration, and storage systems to protect biospecimens including stem cells, tissues, blood, DNA, RNA, vaccines, and organs. As the field of precision medicine expands and cell-based studies continue to reshape disease treatment, the need for advanced biopreservation solutions has amplified dramatically. Continuous improvements in equipment, cryoprotectants, and real-time monitoring have positioned biopreservation as a critical pillar of the life sciences ecosystem. According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Biopreservation Market is valued at multi-billion levels in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily over the forecast period due to technological progress in cell therapy, increased funding for regenerative medicine, and rising biospecimen consumption across pharmaceutical and research organizations. The cell preservation segment accounts for the largest share, supported by strong demand for stem cell banking, IVF procedures, and cancer research applications. Geographically, North America leads the global market owing to high R&D expenditure, robust healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of leading biotechnology and biobanking facilities across the United States and Canada.Key Highlights from the Report:The Global Biopreservation Market is expanding due to the rapid adoption of cell therapies and regenerative medicine.North America holds the dominant revenue share with strong investment in biobanks and clinical research.Technological advancements in cryopreservation equipment are improving sample viability.The growing number of IVF and sperm banks continues to enhance market demand.Pharmaceutical companies increasingly rely on biopreservation for clinical trial sample storage.Rising government funding for stem cell research is supporting long-term industry growth.Market Segmentation:The Biopreservation Market can be segmented by product type, biospecimen category, end-user, and application area. By product type, the market includes equipment such as cryogenic freezers, liquid nitrogen tanks, refrigerators, and consumables such as vials, cryoprotectants, and media solutions. Equipment accounts for the major market share as modernization of laboratory infrastructure and the need to maintain high-quality storage conditions remains a top priority. Consumables are also increasing in demand, especially cryoprotectants designed to protect biological samples from freeze damage during long-term freezing cycles.By biospecimen category, the industry encompasses biopreservation of cells, tissues, organs, blood components, and stem cells. Cell preservation dominates due to its crucial role in stem cell therapy, drug discovery, oncology research, and immune therapy development. The preservation of human tissues and organs for transplantation has recently gained traction due to organ shortage concerns and advancements in bioengineering, further diversifying market scope.By end-user, the market is led by biobanking facilities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and stem cell banks. Biobanking organizations hold the largest share because of their extensive use of large-scale storage solutions for long-term preservation, population studies, biomarker research, and donor sample processing. Pharmaceutical companies are fast-growing end-users as drug development pipelines require high-quality preserved biological inputs for testing safety and effectiveness. Regional Insights: The Biopreservation Market displays strong geographical expansion across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market, led by the United States due to increasing investment in bio-storage technologies, a strong regulatory system, and the presence of leading biotech companies. Numerous government-funded stem cell programs and university research partnerships also support industry growth. Europe remains a significant market, driven by advancements in genetic engineering, cancer research, and emerging digital biobanks. Countries such as the UK, Germany, and France contribute to rising adoption of biopreservation solutions in advanced IVF clinics and hospital networks.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next decade as China, India, South Korea, and Japan invest in medical biotechnology, genomics studies, and pharmaceutical manufacturing plants. Increased penetration of cryogenic equipment and rising awareness about fertility preservation further expand regional opportunities.Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East are gradually improving their biotechnology infrastructure, presenting new potential for future business expansion.Market Dynamics:Market DriversThe increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for personalized medicine, and rapid growth in biotechnology research are key drivers fueling biopreservation demand. Rising adoption of cell and gene therapies for cancer, neurological, and cardiovascular disorders has expanded the number of preserved biological materials required for patient treatments. Growing clinical trials in stem cell transplantation also support market progression. Additionally, the expansion of sperm and embryo preservation services due to lifestyle changes and infertility levels boosts industry growth.Market RestraintsThe market faces challenges related to high cost of equipment, operational complexity, and storage safety. Cryogenic storage systems require specialized infrastructure and trained personnel to maintain sample quality. In limited healthcare economies, budget constraints can delay equipment purchasing decisions. Moreover, risks such as temperature fluctuations, sample degradation, or contamination during transport may hinder storage integrity, creating hesitation among new users.Market OpportunitiesEmerging opportunities arise from automated storage technology, digital biobanking, and bioinformatics integration for sample tracking. Growing interest in organ and tissue preservation for transplantation offers potential for breakthrough medical solutions. Furthermore, rising collaborations between biobanks, universities, and pharmaceutical companies are enhancing innovation, thereby enabling expansion into personalized medicine and reproductive health markets worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): How big is the Biopreservation Market today? Who are the leading players in the global biopreservation market? What is the projected growth outlook for the biopreservation market through 2032? Which region will dominate the global biopreservation industry? What are the major growth drivers for the biopreservation market? Major Industry Players: ThermoFisher Scientific Biolife Solutions Inc. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation VWR Corporation Merck KGaA Eppendorf AG Biocision, Llc Princeton Cryotech, Inc. Custom Biogenic Systems Inc. Recent Developments: United States: September 2025: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a next-generation ultra-low temperature storage system, improving long-term sample stability for biobanks and research labs.​ August 2025: BioLife Solutions expanded its CryoStor portfolio with optimized preservation solutions tailored for cell and gene therapies.​ July 2025: Brooks Life Sciences introduced automated biopreservation platforms to boost efficiency in large-scale cell therapy manufacturing.​ Japan: September 2025: Nipro Corporation launched advanced cryogenic storage solutions for clinical and regenerative medicine applications.​ August 2025: Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics introduced optimized biopreservation media designed for stem cells and tissue engineering.​ July 2025: Kurabo Industries developed temperature-controlled storage systems for the long-term preservation of blood and tissue samples.​ Conclusion: The Biopreservation Market is evolving into a critical foundation for modern healthcare, regenerative medicine, and scientific innovation. 