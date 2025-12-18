Pre-Engineered Buildings Market to Reach US$37.9B by 2030, Growing at 12.6% CAGR on Fast-Track Construction Demand

Pre-Engineered Buildings Market

Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Valued at US$14.6B in 2022, Asia-Pacific Leads with 60.3% Share; Key Players Include Tata BlueScope, Kirby, Zamil Steel

The pre-engineered buildings market is growing as demand rises for faster, cost-effective, and flexible construction solutions” — DataM Intelligence

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market reached US$ 14.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow significantly to US$ 37.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2024–2031. Market growth is driven by rising demand for fast-track and cost-efficient construction solutions, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and the growing need for flexible building designs across industrial, commercial, and infrastructure applications.Pre-engineered buildings are increasingly favored over traditional construction methods due to advantages such as reduced construction time, cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, durability, energy efficiency, and ease of customization. Emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are witnessing strong adoption supported by large-scale infrastructure projects and industrial expansion. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for more than 60.3% of the global market during the forecast period, with India and China contributing nearly two-thirds of the regional demand, positioning the region as the primary growth engine for the global pre-engineered buildings market.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/pre-engineered-buildings-market Key Highlights from the Report:The pre-engineered buildings market is expanding steadily as industries and commercial sectors adopt cost-effective, fast-installation structural solutions compared to traditional construction methods.Demand is driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure growth, urbanization, and the need for flexible, scalable building systems across manufacturing, warehousing, retail, and institutional applications.Pre-engineered buildings offer benefits such as reduced construction time, lower material waste, improved energy efficiency, and simplified design-to-delivery processes, supporting sustainability and operational efficiency.The market is segmented across building types (industrial, commercial, institutional), end-use sectors, and material types including steel and allied structural components tailored for durability and performance.Growth is supported by increasing investment in logistics and distribution infrastructure, rising demand for modular construction, and technological advancements in structural design and building information modeling (BIM).Key SegmentsBy StructureSingle-story structures hold a significant share as they offer cost efficiency, easier installation, and faster construction timelines, making them suitable for warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing units, and logistics facilities. Their design flexibility and ease of maintenance further support widespread adoption. Multi-story structures are gaining steady traction, particularly in urban and space-constrained regions, as they maximize land utilization and support vertical expansion for commercial and industrial operations.By ApplicationCommercial applications dominate the market, driven by rising demand for retail spaces, office complexes, data centers, and storage facilities that require scalable and time-efficient construction solutions. Industrial applications continue to expand steadily as manufacturers, energy companies, and logistics operators adopt these structures to support production facilities, workshops, and heavy-duty operational environments.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=pre-engineered-buildings-market Key PlayersTata BlueScope Steel | Era Infra | Everest Industries | Interarch Building Products | Jindal Prefab | Kirby Building Systems | Lloyd Insulations | PEB Steel Buildings | Tiger Steel Engineering | Zamil SteelKey HighlightsTata BlueScope Steel – Holds a share of 18.9%: Market leader in pre-engineered and metal building solutions, offering high-quality coated steel products and sustainable construction systems for industrial and commercial applications.Kirby Building Systems – Holds a share of 16.4%: Strong global presence in pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) with advanced design, fabrication, and turnkey construction capabilities.Zamil Steel – Holds a share of 14.7%: Provides comprehensive steel building solutions for industrial, infrastructure, and commercial projects with a strong footprint in the Middle East and Asia.Everest Industries – Holds a share of 11.2%: Diversified building solutions provider specializing in roofing, cladding, and prefabricated structures for industrial and residential markets.Interarch Building Products – Holds a share of 9.6%: Focuses on customized pre-engineered buildings and metal roofing systems for warehouses, factories, and logistics hubs.Jindal Prefab – Holds a share of 8.1%: Offers modular and prefabricated building solutions with emphasis on speed of construction and cost efficiency.PEB Steel Buildings – Holds a share of 7.4%: Delivers design-to-build pre-engineered steel structures with strong engineering and fabrication expertise.Lloyd Insulations – Holds a share of 6.2%: Specializes in insulation, cladding, and turnkey solutions for industrial buildings and energy advanced design software for PEB projects, featuring AI-driven structural optimization and real-time cost estimation to streamline planning and reduce errors.September 2025: Governments and municipal authorities in several regions updated building codes to encourage adoption of pre-engineered structures for industrial and commercial facilities, recognizing their cost and time advantages.August 2025: Strategic collaborations emerged between PEB suppliers and renewable energy firms to offer turnkey building solutions that incorporate solar ready roofing and integrated energy management systems.July 2025: Construction companies increasingly adopted hybrid steel-and-composite PEB systems to improve structural performance, especially for large-span industrial facilities and warehouse applications.June 2025: Investment in digital fabrication and automated manufacturing technologies grew among PEB fabricators, enhancing precision, reducing waste, and supporting mass customization of building components.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):1. How big is the global pre-engineered buildings market in terms of growth forecast?The global pre-engineered buildings market was valued at around US$ 14.6 billion and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.2. What is the projected CAGR for the pre-engineered buildings market?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12.6% during 2024–2031.3. Which region currently dominates the pre-engineered buildings market?The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and increasing infrastructure development.Conclusion:The global pre-engineered buildings market is positioned for continued growth as demand for faster, cost-effective, and sustainable construction solutions increases across industries such as manufacturing, warehousing, retail, and logistics. Pre-engineered buildings offer advantages including reduced construction time, greater design flexibility, lower labor costs, and improved material efficiency, making them an attractive choice for companies and developers focused on operational efficiency and scalability.Although challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and the need for specialized design expertise persist, advancements in manufacturing processes, enhanced steel fabrication technologies, and growing awareness of long-term cost benefits are driving wider adoption. Overall, pre-engineered buildings are expected to play a significant role in modern construction, supporting infrastructure growth and offering practical building solutions across global markets.Related Reports:1. self-leveling concrete (SLC) market 2. Bridge Expansion Joints Market

