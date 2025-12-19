Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025_Segments.webp Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025_Drivers.webp Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025_Region.webp

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Market to Surpass $20 billion in 2029. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $10,760 billion by 2029, the Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics l Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market in 2029, valued at $9,295 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,356 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the growing cancer research and investments and product launches.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market in 2029, valued at $8,294 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,007 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the growing interest in personalized medicine and increasing healthcare expenditure.

What will be Largest Segment in the Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Market in 2029?

The liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market is segmented by type into product and services. The product market will be the largest segment of the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by type, accounting for 71% or $14,127 million of the total in 2029. The product market will be supported by advancements in technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsy assays, and improved biomarker detection methods that enhance diagnostic accuracy and enable personalized treatment approaches.

The liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics global market is segmented by cancer into lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer and other cancers. The lung cancer market will be the largest segment of the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics global market segmented by cancer, accounting for 36% or $7,190 million of the total in 2029. The lung cancer market will be supported by the increasing prevalence of lung cancer, the ability of liquid biopsy to detect mutations and genetic alterations in circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic (CTDNA), and its potential for non-invasive early detection, monitoring of treatment response, and assessment of minimal residual disease

The liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market is segmented by sample into blood, urine and saliva. The blood market will be the largest segment of the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics global market segmented by sample, accounting for 78% or $15,593 million of the total in 2029. The blood market will be supported by the non-invasive nature of blood-based tests, which allow for the detection of circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (CTDNA) and other biomarkers, enabling early cancer detection, monitoring of treatment response, and minimal patient discomfort.

The liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market is segmented by end user into hospitals, diagnostic centers and other end users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market segmented by end user, accounting for 52% or $10,320 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals market will be supported by the growing demand for advanced diagnostic tools, the availability of specialized cancer treatment centers, and the ability of hospitals to provide comprehensive care, including non-invasive liquid biopsy testing for early cancer detection, monitoring, and personalized treatment planning.

What is the expected CAGR for the Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Market leading up to 2029 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape cancer detection, clinical decision-making, therapeutic development, and healthcare delivery worldwide.

Increasing Cancer Prevalence – The increasing cancer prevalence will become a key driver of growth in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market by 2029. Liquid biopsies provide a non-invasive approach to the early detection of cancer, which is increasingly important as cancer cases continue to rise. By enabling early diagnosis, liquid biopsies facilitate prompt treatment, potentially enhancing patient outcomes and improving overall healthcare efficiency. As a result, the increasing cancer prevalence is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growing Aging Population - The growing aging population will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As the prevalence of cancer increases with age, there is an expanding emphasis on early detection and continuous monitoring, which are essential for enhancing patient outcomes. Liquid biopsy technology enables the identification of cancer at earlier stages, often before tumors reach sizes detectable by traditional imaging methods. This capability is crucial for aging populations, as early intervention significantly improves prognosis and survival rates. As a result, the growing aging population is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growing Cancer Research Investments - The growing cancer research investments will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. Cancer research funding supports the advancement of liquid biopsy technology, which shows promise in detecting various types of cancer, including those traditionally hard to diagnose, like pancreatic and ovarian cancer. This research also explores the potential of liquid biopsy for monitoring disease progression, evaluating treatment effectiveness, and identifying minimal residual disease or recurrence, thereby expanding its applications in oncology. As a result, the growing cancer research investments is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the liquid biopsy for oncology diagnostics market, the lung cancer liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market, the blood-based liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market, and the liquid diagnostics for cancer diagnostics for hospital precision market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $25 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in minimally invasive cancer detection, increasing clinical adoption of blood-based biomarker testing, and the expanding role of precision medicine in patient care. This growth reflects the rising demand for early, accurate, and repeatable diagnostic insights, enabling continuous monitoring of tumor dynamics and treatment response. As hospitals and diagnostic centers increasingly integrate liquid biopsy into routine oncology workflows, these markets are poised to accelerate the transition from traditional tissue-based biopsies toward faster, safer, and more scalable diagnostic solutions within the broader precision oncology ecosystem.

The blood-based liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market by $8,228 million, the liquid biopsy for oncology diagnostics market is projected to grow by $7,399 million, the liquid diagnostics for cancer diagnostics for hospital precision market by $5,169 million, the lung cancer liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market by $4,176 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

